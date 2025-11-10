DPS Wraps Up 90 Days of Safety Campaign

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the conclusion of its 90 Days of Safety campaign, a three-part public safety initiative launched on Aug. 11 in honor of the department’s 90th Anniversary. The three-month-long initiative ended on Nov. 9.

“As a law enforcement agency, DPS knows that partnerships are paramount to public safety – including ones with the very people we serve,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Even though the department has finished the statewide 90 Days of Safety initiative, the important role Texans have in helping protect our state remains. Please continue to be vigilant, speak up, educate yourselves and look out for one another. YOU play a big part in keeping Texas communities, roads and families safe.”

Here are just a few highlights from DPS’ 90 Days of Safety:

About DPS’ 90 Days of Safety

DPS’ 90 Days of Safety initiative was a three-part campaign broken down into 30-day themes: Keeping Texas Communities Safe (Aug. 11 – Sept. 9), Keeping Texas Roads Safe (Sept. 10 – Oct. 9) and Keeping Texas Families Safe (Oct. 10 – Nov. 9). Each theme represented different aspects of the department’s mission to protect and serve Texas, which highlighted ways Texans can make our state safer.

Throughout each theme, DPS shared a series of social media content and public service announcement (PSA) video messages from DPS leadership geared toward educating the public about available public safety resources and actions they can take to make our state safer.

A one-stop shop for all things 90 Days of Safety—including a list of safety tips, video PSAs, social media graphics and other campaign material—is still available on the DPS website.

Each 90 Days of Safety PSA video from DPS leaders can be downloaded, here.

Keeping Texas Safe Coloring Book & Special Edition Pages

As part of the 90 Days of Safety campaign, DPS re-launched its statewide coloring book program with an updated coloring and activity book titled Keeping Texas Safe. The books are designed to promote conversations between children and adults about public safety through a variety of games, puzzles and coloring pages. DPS’ Safety Education Service Officers hand out the books during community events, school visits and more.

Now, DPS is also creating special edition coloring sheets you can download and print to use at home. Last month, DPS debuted its first special edition coloring sheet for Halloween. Texas parents: check back for new coloring sheets often to get the conversation going.

