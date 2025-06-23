Ecoremedy®, a pioneering force in carbon conversion and renewable energy solutions is seeking Entry-Level Engineers

David Mooney, President and Chief Technology Officer at Ecoremedy®

President of Ecoremedy® , David Mooney, leads by motivating our dynamic team of scientists, engineers, & leaders in their mission to design & deliver world-class waste mgt & energy recovery systems.” — Dion D. Banks

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecoremedy, LLC, a pioneering force in carbon conversion and renewable energy solutions, is excited to announce a new opportunity for an Entry-Level Engineers. This position is perfect for recent graduates looking to make a meaningful impact in the engineering field while contributing to a sustainable future.Ecoremedy is dedicated to converting challenging waste materials into renewable energy and valuable products. Our innovative gasification technology helps significantly reduce carbon emissions and alleviate landfill pressure. We seek motivated and creative individuals to join our team and support our mission of transforming the energy sector.The Entry Level Engineer role includes:• Assisting in the design and implementation of engineering projects.• Analyzing data to guide engineering decisions.• Participating in the evaluation and testing of prototypes and systems.• Collaborating with cross-functional teams and engaging with clients to ensure project success.Why Work at Ecoremedy?• Competitive Compensation: We offer a salary that reflects the value of your skills and contributions.• Comprehensive Benefits: Our extensive benefits package includes health insurance, retirement savings plans, and professional development.• Hands-On Learning: Get involved in impactful projects that provide real-world experience and growth.We encourage colleges and universities to share this exciting opportunity with their engineering students. This is a chance for aspiring engineers to work for a forward-thinking company committed to innovation and sustainability.Media Contact: For further information, please contact: Dion D. Banks, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, Ecoremedy LLC Email: dbanks@ecoremedyllc.com Phone: 412-904-4690To learn more about Ecoremedy and our mission, please visit www.ecoremedyllc.com

