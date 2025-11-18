PatchMaster Broadens Texas Reach with Franchise Launch in Northeast Dallas

John Tack, Franchise Owner, PatchMaster Northeast Dallas

New Location to Serve Growing Demand for Wall and Ceiling Repair from Downtown Dallas to Royce City

John’s dedication to quality and his deep roots in the Dallas area make him the ideal franchisee to serve this fast-growing market.” — Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the leading drywall repair franchise recognized for its fast and professional service, announced today the opening of, PatchMaster Northeast Dallas. The territory, owned and operated by franchisee John Tack, will cover a vast area stretching from downtown Dallas to Plano, eastward to Royce City, and north through Lucas, Copeville, and Nevada, reaching as far southeast as Talty.With a strong demand for professional drywall repair, patching, and interior painting services, this new location is set up to offer homeowners, property managers, and contractors a fast, clean, and reliable solution for repairing holes, cracks, and other damage to interior walls and ceilings."After years of seeing homeowners struggle to find dependable and affordable drywall repair in Dallas, I saw an opportunity to bring PatchMaster’s exceptional service model to our community," said John Tack, Owner, PatchMaster Northeast Dallas. “We’re excited to help bring walls back to life with precision and professionalism.”PatchMaster’s proven franchise system provides franchisees with comprehensive training, ongoing support, and a nationally trusted brand in the home improvement industry. The company continues to attract entrepreneurs who are eager to provide top-quality drywall repair and painting solutions backed by strong customer service.“We are thrilled to welcome John Tack to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “John’s dedication to quality and his deep roots in the Dallas area make him the ideal franchisee to serve this fast-growing market.”With this latest addition, PatchMaster continues its mission to redefine the drywall repair industry by combining craftsmanship, convenience, and customer care. As home improvement needs grow across Texas, PatchMaster Northeast Dallas is poised to become a trusted resource for residents and businesses alike, delivering clean finishes, quick turnarounds, and service you can count on.For more information or to schedule a service, visit https://patchmaster.com/northeast-dallas/ or contact John Tack at (214) 416-9338.About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a fast-growing drywall repair franchise designed for its quick ramp-up period, even for those without construction experience. With an initial franchise fee of $54,500 USD, each territory covers 300,000–350,000 people. Royalties start at 9%, with a tech fee included in ongoing costs.Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster's New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 90 franchisees and expanded to over 185 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand delivers professional drywall repair, typically in a single visit, for common wall damage like holes, dings, and dents.Learn more at PatchMasterOpportunity.com or call 973) 381-2385.

Why PatchMaster

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.