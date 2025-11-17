PatchMaster Expands in Georgia with Launch of Grayson Franchise

Entrepreneur Yomekia Anderson-Coleman builds a family-owned PatchMaster franchise focused on quality, community, and exceptional customer service.

GRAYSON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the leading drywall repair franchise recognized for its fast and professional service, proudly announces the opening of PatchMaster Grayson, owned and operated by Yomekia Anderson-Coleman. The new franchise expands PatchMaster’s presence in the Southeast, meeting rising demand for drywall repair services in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing residential markets.PatchMaster Grayson will serve homeowners, landlords, and businesses across Grayson, Snellville, Loganville, Lawrenceville, and the surrounding Gwinnett County area, offering expert drywall repair and finishing services for homes and commercial spaces.Yomekia Anderson-Coleman, a professional with a background in leadership, customer service, and operations, was drawn to PatchMaster’s franchise model because of its focus on community, support, and long-term growth.“I was inspired to open a PatchMaster franchise because I wanted to build a business that’s both scalable and community-focused,” said Anderson-Coleman. “There’s a real need for dependable drywall repair services in our area, and PatchMaster gives me the opportunity to fill that gap while providing exceptional customer care and professionalism.”Between its national reputation and local ownership model, PatchMaster has become a go-to brand for homeowners and property managers seeking reliable, professional wall repair services. Franchise owners receive comprehensive technical and business training, along with ongoing support in marketing, operations, and hiring, enabling them to scale their businesses efficiently.“Yomekia brings the leadership, professionalism, and heart that reflect the very best of PatchMaster,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “Her focus on customer experience and commitment to her community will make PatchMaster Grayson a trusted name for homeowners across the region.”The launch of PatchMaster Grayson underscores the brand’s steady expansion and strong market demand across the Southeast. As more entrepreneurs join the PatchMaster network, the company continues to build a nationwide community of locally owned franchises dedicated to excellence, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.For more information or to schedule a service, visit patchmaster.com/grayson or contact Yomekia Anderson-Coleman at (404) 692-1138.About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a fast-growing drywall repair franchise designed for its quick ramp-up period, even for those without construction experience. With an initial franchise fee of $54,500 USD, each territory covers 300,000–350,000 people. Royalties start at 9%, with a tech fee included in ongoing costs.Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster's New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 90 franchisees and expanded to over 185 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand delivers professional drywall repair, typically in a single visit, for common wall damage like holes, dings, and dents.Learn more at PatchMasterOpportunity.com or call (973) 381-2385.

