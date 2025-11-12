Gold Star Family Business Owner T.J. Mullen Launches PatchMaster Drywall Repair in Clay County & Jacksonville Beach Area

Family-owned drywall repair franchise brings professionalism, care, and community service to Northeast Florida.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the leading drywall repair franchise recognized for its fast and professional service, proudly announces the opening of PatchMaster Clay County & The Beaches, owned and operated by T.J. Mullen, a seasoned project delivery specialist and proud Gold Star Family business owner.Mullen brings years of experience managing teams, solving complex challenges, and delivering high-quality results. His background in project delivery and time management uniquely positions him to lead a business dedicated to precision, reliability, and customer satisfaction.“In my previous role, I learned to tackle problems head-on and think ahead to prevent issues before they start,” said T.J. Mullen. “Those same skills are essential in building a service business that helps homeowners repair and remodel their dream homes with confidence and care.”Between its national reputation and local ownership model, PatchMaster has quickly become the go-to drywall repair brand for homeowners and property managers alike. The company’s franchise system is built on fast response times, professional technicians, and top-tier customer communication, offering a solution to a longstanding industry gap in minor drywall repairs that many contractors overlook. PatchMaster franchise owners receive hands-on training, ongoing business coaching, and corporate marketing support, enabling them to deliver consistent, high-quality service while growing their local businesses.“T.J. represents the heart and determination we look for in PatchMaster franchise owners,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “He brings the leadership skills, discipline, and community-minded approach that make him a perfect fit to serve the homeowners of Northeast Florida with pride and professionalism.”For more information or to schedule a service, visit https://patchmaster.com/clay-county-the-beaches/ or contact T.J. Mullen at (904) 892-5228.About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a fast-growing drywall repair franchise designed for its quick ramp-up period, even for those without construction experience. With an initial franchise fee of $54,500 USD, each territory covers 300,000–350,000 people. Royalties start at 9%, with a tech fee included in ongoing costs.Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster's New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 90 franchisees and has expanded to over 185 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand delivers professional drywall repair, typically in a single visit, for common wall damage like holes, dings, and dents.Learn more at PatchMasterOpportunity.com or call (973) 381-2385.

