Country Star Alex Miller Delivers Holiday Cheer With High-Wattage Two-Stepper, ‘All Wrapped Up In You This Christmas’

Alex Miller - All Wrapped Up In You This Christmas Alex Miller by Stephen Johnson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Miller delivers seasonal cheer with a high-wattage two-steppin’ holiday release, “All Wrapped Up In You This Christmas.” With Alex’s warm-as-toast vocal, tasty steel guitar, a dancin’ fiddle, and a heavy dose of the ivories, the record surely will be an instant classic. The track is streaming on all platforms now.Miller is excited to ring in the holiday season. “Love is always in the air, especially around Christmas,” Alex says. “This year I'll be celebrating with my sweetheart, and two-steppin' to this track.” Miller hopes his fans will grab their special someone and join them on the dance floor.Produced by Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records, “All Wrapped Up In You This Christmas” features A-list pickers including Gordon Mote (keys), James Mitchell (electric guitar), Jason Roller (acoustic guitar/fiddle), Eddie Dunlap (steel guitar), Kevin Grant (bass) and Steve Brewster (drums).I’m all wrapped up in you this ChristmasJust hold me close and seal me with a kissThrow out the ribbons and the bowsMeet me underneath the mistletoeAll wrapped up in you this Christmas (Jerry Salley/Rod McCormack/Gina Jeffries)Catch Alex before Christmas:Nov 14 - Louisville, KY - The North American International Livestock ShowNov 15 - Louisville, KY- The North American International Livestock ShowNov 16 - Louisville, KY- The North American International Livestock ShowNov 22 - Federalsburg, MD - A. Curtis Andrew Auction - Federalsburg, MDDec 13 - Somerset, KY - Country Christmas show @ Center for Rural DevelopmentDec 19 - Hodgenville, KY - Christmas Concert @ Lincoln JamboreeKeep up with Alex viaWebsite | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTubeABOUT ALEX MILLERWhen Alex hits the stage he owns the spotlight – and the hearts of those in the crowd. He can be a wild man onstage with his high-energy performances - ala early Garth Brooks - or he can bring nuance and deep emotion to a tender ballad. This 22-year-old 6’ 6” entertainer from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite whose American Idol Season 19 run brought him fame and changed his life in 2021. Alex’s well-received debut album for Billy Jam Records, MILLER TIME, released in 2022, generated three high-impact singles (“Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” “Through With You,” “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me”). His second release for the label, COUNTRY (2023), brought more hits: “When God Made The South,” “Girl, I Know A Guy,” and the smash single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” which spent three weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and graced the Top 50 on the Mediabase Activator Chart. He’s toured the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Chris Janson, Ian Munsick, Justin Moore, Alabama, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Noah Thompson, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Emily Ann Roberts, Neal McCoy, and Tracy Byrd. Alex has also made sure to carve out time for his songwriting, and he has collaborated with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Larry Cordle, Belle Frantz, Byron Hill, Carl Jackson, Kirsti Manna, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling, Bill Whyte and Brennen Leigh. Closing out a spectacular 2023, he received the American FFA Degree for Excellence, the organization’s highest accolade. Miller’s current five-song EP, MY DADDY’S DAD (Billy Jam Records), produced by Jerry Salley, was released in 2024. The EP’s title track was a hit at Country radio, as was "She Makes Dirt Look Good." Alex moved to Nashville last May and made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in June of ’24. His honkin’ tonkin’ single, “The Byrd,” features Country icon Tracy Byrd, and its companion music video premiered in May on the CMT Music Channel. Alex’s “Secondhand Smoke” was released to Country radio in September. He performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame in mid-October.

Alex Miller - All Wrapped Up In You This Christmas (visualizer)

