Tori Martin’s 'Last Night In Laredo' Is A Romantic Rodeo Fever Dream

FT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tori Martin’s “ Last Night In Laredo ” is an emotional ode to a fleeting romantic rodeo fever dream – where one heart moves on and the other stays behind. The track, her newest release for LuckySky Music, is out and fans can purchase now “I co-wrote this with Kirsti Manna and Maddie Lenhart earlier this year,” Martin says. “I see it as a sister song to ‘Abilene,’ echoing the same heartache through a stripped-down, intimate lens. It’s a classic Country story song, reminiscent of the ones I listened to growing up, and it’s from the perspective of a girl who falls for a rodeo rider - risking everything for a shot at love.”They say cowboys don’t stick aroundThey’re the kind that’s greener pasture boundBut I didn’t feel like just any old girl in any one-horse townTook that lasso and you roped me inFor a short ride on that tailspinDon’t want to think about how I’ll never see you againBut I can’t forget (K. Manna/T. Martin/M. Lenhart)The track opens with a mood-setting Resonator guitar and then Martin effortlessly vocalizes feelings ranging from raw, tender and vulnerable to bittersweet acceptance and resolve. Producer Bill Warner notes, “Tori brings the ability to go big when the moment calls for it and is equally adept at delivering heartfelt nuanced lines. The vibe and mood of this song really provided an emotional space where her subtle side could shine. ‘Last Night In Laredo’ is definitely one of my favorite vocal performances that we’ve captured.”Recorded at WarnerWorks (Old Hickory, TN) and Nighthawk Studio (Mt. Juliet, TN), “Last Night In Laredo” features the talents of musicians Mark Hill (Bass), Bill Warner (Nylon,12 string, Resonator, Baritone guitar), Russ Pahl (Steel guitar), and Brian Czach (Drums), with J4 providing background vocals.Martin has now enjoyed three #1 Texas music singles: “Lost In The Country" (2024), "Abilene" (2025) and, last month, “Cowgirls Ride.” Recent press includes Taste of Country, StarShine Magazine, Holler, Cowgirl Magazine, The Country Note, Country Evolution, and AOL.com.Check out Tori’s music, merch and more HERE. To keep up-to-date with Tori, visit her website or stay social via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.About Tori MartinBorn in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette, courtesy of her grandfather “Paw-Paw,” and by the age of 14 she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the “New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV’s American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn’t take long before the talented singer/songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city’s most famous tunesmiths, and it’s a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to Nashville’s indie label, LuckySky Music, shortly thereafter. Now the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like “What Would Dolly Do,” “Steppin’ In It” and “Lucky,” which reached #42 on the Billboard Indicator chart, Tori’s modern traditional Country sound comes from her roots as a true-blue Texas singer. Her previous single, “Lost In The Country,” reached #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report, Top 25 on the CDX TRACtion Texas Chart and Top 15 on their True Indie Chart. She released the seasonal, “Warm For December” in November. Named one of the “Future Faces” of 2024 at the TRRR Music Awards, Tori opened for Drew Baldridge on select dates of his Fall 2024 tour. She won Texas Regional Radio Report’s 2025 “New Female Vocalist of the Year” award in March at the 15th annual Texas Music & Radio Awards Show in Arlington. Her single, "Abilene" reached #1 on TRRR chart, Top 10 on the Texas Music Chart and #11 on the CDX TRACtion Texas Chart in April. Her current single, “Cowgirls Ride,” was released in May. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy, and French bulldog, Lucky.

