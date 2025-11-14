Tori Martin’s Intimate Performance Video For 'Last Night In Lared' Unveiled

Tori Martin Credit: Scott Slusher

Video keeps the spotlight on Tori and her nuanced vocals.

I think it perfectly captures the heart of the song.” — Tori Martin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country entertainer Tori Martin unveils her “ Last Night In Laredo ” video. An intimate piece that features sparse settings – a solo performance on a bare stage and an empty after-hours bar – keep the spotlight on Tori and her nuanced vocals.The video was created by Justin Frech at Town Studios in Nashville. “I think it perfectly captures the heart of the song,” says Tori. “We took a stripped-back approach to the production of “Last Night In Laredo” and I wanted this video to reflect that same feeling.”The “Last Night In Laredo” single (produced by Bill Warner; written by Tori, Kirsti Manna and Maddie Lenhart), was released in late October on the LuckySky Music label. It’s a classic Country song, a tale of heartbreak and a woman who risks it all when she falls in love with a rodeo rider.It’s been a busy few months for Tori - who in addition to filming several videos - has been writing and recording tracks for her new album. She’s also been promoting this new single, which was recently featured in Cowgirl Magazine Martin has enjoyed three #1 Texas Music Chart singles: “Lost In The Country" (2024), "Abilene" and “Cowgirls Ride” (2025). Recent press includes Taste of Country, StarShine Magazine, Holler, Country Evolution, The Country Note, Making A Scene, and AOL.com.To keep up-to-date with Tori, visit her website or stay social via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.About Tori MartinBorn in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette, courtesy of her grandfather “Paw-Paw,” and by the age of 14 she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the “New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV’s American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn’t take long before the talented singer/songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city’s most famous tunesmiths, and it’s a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to Nashville’s indie label, LuckySky Music, shortly thereafter. Now the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like “What Would Dolly Do,” “Steppin’ In It” and “Lucky,” which reached #42 on the Billboard Indicator chart, Tori’s modern traditional Country sound comes from her roots as a true-blue Texas singer. Her previous single, “Lost In The Country,” reached #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report, Top 25 on the CDX TRACtion Texas Chart and Top 15 on their True Indie Chart. She released the seasonal, “Warm For December” in November. Named one of the “Future Faces” of 2024 at the TRRR Music Awards, Tori opened for Drew Baldridge on select dates of his Fall 2024 tour. She won Texas Regional Radio Report’s 2025 “New Female Vocalist of the Year” award in March at the 15th annual Texas Music & Radio Awards Show in Arlington. Her single, "Abilene" reached #1 on the TRRR chart and Top 10 on the CDX TRACtion Texas Singles chart in April. “Cowgirls Ride” hit #1 on the TRRR chart in September. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy, and French bulldog, Lucky.

Tori Martin Last Night In Laredo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.