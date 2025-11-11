Bannock County, ID Selects DebtBook to Modernize Accounting Workflows

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that Bannock County, Idaho has adopted its Lease Management and Subscription Management solutions to streamline compliance and improve the accuracy of financial reporting under GASB 87 and GASB 96.With new accounting responsibilities falling directly to the Comptroller’s office, Bannock County sought a purpose-built system that could simplify the process of tracking leases and subscription-based IT arrangements. DebtBook’s centralized platform will reduce manual work and ensure consistent compliance, even as reporting requirements evolve.“We needed a reliable solution that would allow us to take ownership of our lease and subscription management process without adding a major manual burden,” said Kristi Klauser, Comptroller at Bannock County. “DebtBook gives us the structure, automation, and confidence we need to maintain accurate reporting going forward.”“We’re excited to partner with Bannock County as they move into a more modern approach to lease and subscription management,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “With DebtBook, they’ll be able to confidently manage compliance in-house, ensuring accuracy and consistency across reporting requirements.”###About Bannock County, IDBannock County is located in southeastern Idaho and is home to a diverse population, including the city of Pocatello. The County delivers a range of essential services to residents and plays a vital role in supporting infrastructure, justice, and community development across the region. To learn more, visit www.bannockcounty.gov About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others break through operational barriers to unlock strategic insights.Our Debt, Cash, and Investment Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease & Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows, and our Contract Management solution centralizes all post-signature agreements. Visit DebtBook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

