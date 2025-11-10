ADC25 Celebrates a Decade of Innovation in Audio Development — November 10–12, 2025 — In Bristol UK and Online

2025 Audio Developer Conference In-Person Bristol UK and Online Thank You ADC25 Sponsors ADC25 Gather Online

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organizers of the 10th Annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC25) are thrilled to announce this milestone year for the world’s largest gathering dedicated exclusively to audio software development. Returning to Bristol, UK, from November 10–12, 2025, ADC25 continues its hybrid format — offering both in-person and virtual experiences to a global community of audio innovators.With more than 80 talks, keynotes, panels, and workshops, ADC25 will explore the technologies that shape the future of sound — spanning music applications, game audio, audio processing, and embedded systems. This year also introduces a new Game Audio Track, expanding the scope of discussions and learning for developers working in interactive and immersive media.Whether attending in person or online, participants will have the opportunity to learn from and network with representatives from top companies such as Focusrite, Avid, Algoriddim, GPU Audio, Roland, L-Acoustics, and more. Tickets start at just £49 (approximately $60 USD) and can be purchased at www.audio.dev Expanded Program and Workshop DayDay 1 of ADC25, known as ADC Workshop Day, will feature a full-day program of hands-on sessions alongside a new series of ADCx-style 18-minute talks — designed to deliver fast, focused insights into cutting-edge audio development topics.The conference schedule includes sessions such as:• Looking Back at 10 Years of Audio Dev, and Peering Forward at the Next 10 (Keynote)• Accessibility in Audio Tech Interactive Panel• Channel Agnosticism in MetaSounds (Epic Games)• Building an Optimized DSP Framework in Modern C++• A C++ Framework for Audio ML Research PrototypingAll talks and workshops are selected from the ADC Call for Papers, and reviewed anonymously by members of the international audio developer community. The complete schedule is available at https://conference.audio.dev/schedule Accessibility Zone ReturnsAfter a successful introduction at ADC22, the Accessibility Zone returns for ADC25 — a dedicated space for showcasing innovative, inclusive audio technologies. Led by accessibility advocate Jay Pocknell, the Accessibility Zone highlights products and research designed to make music creation and sound technology accessible to everyone, regardless of ability.Commitment to Diversity and InclusionDiversity and inclusion remain central to ADC’s mission. This year’s conference will once again feature the popular “Celebrating Diversity in Audio” reception, along with a variety of workshops and panels focused on inclusive design and equitable opportunities in the audio industry.Bobby Lombardi, Chair of ADC, shares: “Reaching our 10th anniversary is an incredible milestone — and it’s only possible because of our sponsors, community, and shared commitment to inclusion. Through the generous support of our ADC25 Diversity Sponsors, led by Diversity Headline Sponsor L-Acoustics, we’re proud to offer over 35 diversity scholarships this year, helping ensure that ADC remains open and accessible to all.”Join the Global Audio Developer CommunityIn-person attendees will gather at the Delta Hotels Bristol City Centre, while virtual participants can join via the Gather platform, where they can create avatars, visit sponsor booths, access sessions (including video-on-demand of all recorded talks), and network with fellow developers in real time. Online tickets include access to workshops, talks, the conference Discord server, and the virtual exhibition space.Tickets for the in-person event are limited. Online passes remain widely available and continue to support ADC’s mission as a not-for-profit organization. Purchase tickets now at www.audio.dev Download the ADC25 Media Kit Here: https://audio.dev/media-kit/ View recorded talks from previous ADC and ADCx conference on our YouTube channel:About Audio Developer ConferenceThe Audio Developer Conference (ADC) is a not-for-profit event that serves as an educational and resource hub for audio developers worldwide. It is an annual gathering dedicated to celebrating the diverse spectrum of audio development technologies, spanning music applications, game audio, audio processing, and embedded systems. ADC's core mission is to empower attendees to develop new skills and foster a network that bolsters their career advancement. It also serves as a bridge between academic research and industry collaboration. Discover more at www.audio.dev

