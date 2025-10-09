PACE Anti-Piracy Launches Fusion AI to Protect Deployed AI Models Across Multiple Industries from IP Theft

Fusion AI, Advanced Protection for Embedded AI Fusion AI, Built on Proven PACE Technology Download the Fusion AI Brochure

New solution delivers runtime protection for AI models at the edge, in embedded and off-premises environments—keeping IP secure and monetizable.

As AI reshapes industries, deployed models face new threats. Fusion AI gives innovators confidence to deploy widely while protecting IP, revenue, and their competitive advantage.” — Andrew Kirk, CEO of PACE Anti-Piracy

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PACE Anti-Piracy , Inc., a pioneer in software security and licensing, today announced Fusion AI , a new solution purpose-built to protect deployed AI models from reverse engineering and IP theft across a wide range of industries.AI models are rapidly becoming the engines of innovation—powering everything from real-time diagnostics and autonomous decision-making to intelligent manufacturing, creative workflows, and beyond. Yet once these models are deployed into customer-controlled environments, they become highly vulnerable to inspection, replication, and theft. Fusion AI solves this challenge by delivering on-device, runtime protection that secures both model data and execution logic.“From automotive to healthcare, from smart factories to entertainment, AI models are reshaping the way products are built and delivered,” said Andrew Kirk, CEO of PACE Anti-Piracy. “But as these models are pushed into the field—whether in vehicles, devices, or applications—they face unprecedented exposure. Fusion AI gives innovators the confidence to deploy their models broadly while preserving their competitive edge and safeguarding future revenue.”Fusion AI builds on PACE’s proven technologies— White-Box Works , Fusion, and iLok—to create a complete protection toolkit. This holistic approach secures AI models, algorithms, and IP across their lifecycle: at rest, in use, and in the market.Secures Models and Keys with White-Box Encryption — Protects weights and decryption logic, ensuring sensitive data is never exposed in memory or on disk.Fuses Code and Runtime into a Secure Package — Combines model code, weights, and runtime into a hardened binary resistant to reverse engineering.Controls Usage and Monetization — Through iLok Licensing, publishers can manage deployment, entitlement, and licensing to protect long-term revenue streams.Fusion AI was designed to safeguard AI models across industries, wherever deployment environments are untrusted or at risk. Examples include:• Automotive — In-vehicle intelligence, diagnostics, and design software.• Manufacturing & Industrial — Smarter factories and software-defined production systems.• Healthcare — Diagnostic AI and edge medical devices in compliance-driven environments.• Media & Entertainment — On-device creative tools and privacy-preserving workflows.While these represent key growth markets, Fusion AI applies to any industry segment where AI models must be secured, monetized, and trusted in the field.Every year, intellectual property theft drains more than $600 billion* from the U.S. economy alone. As AI becomes the product itself, Fusion AI delivers the protection needed to keep these assets secure, whether at rest, in use, or in the market.*Source: Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property (also known as the IP Commission)Fusion AI is available now, with full commercial availability effective immediately — providing customers with a trusted, enterprise-ready solution from day one.To request a demo, schedule a technical briefing, or receive the Fusion AI white paper, visit www.paceap.com/fusion-ai or email sales@paceap.com.

