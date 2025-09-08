PACE Anti-Piracy Announces Fusion AI to Protect Audio and Media AI Models from IP Theft

Fusion AI, Advanced Protection for Embedded AI PACE Anti-Piracy, Building Trust Since 1985

New solution delivers runtime protection for AI models in media, broadcast and post-production environments—launching at AES AI/ML London and IBC Amsterdam ’25.

AI powers media workflows but edge deployment leaves models exposed. Fusion AI secures intellectual property, protecting companies’ innovations and competitive advantage in any environment.” — Andrew Kirk, CEO of PACE Anti-Piracy

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PACE Anti-Piracy , Inc., a pioneer in software security and licensing, today announced Fusion AI , a new solution purpose-built to protect deployed AI models from reverse engineering and IP theft—especially those used in audio engineering, broadcast workflows, and media post-production.Unveiled ahead of IBC 2025 in Amsterdam and the 2025 AES International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Audio in London, Fusion AI enables companies to securely deploy AI-powered tools and models to off-premises systems—whether at the edge, in distributed production environments, or integrated into media plugins—without exposing the underlying algorithms or data.AI models have become instrumental in modern media workflows: from real-time audio restoration and stem separation, to automated color grading and deep-learning-based asset tagging. Yet once these models are deployed to customer-controlled systems, they become vulnerable to inspection, replication, and theft. Fusion AI solves this by providing on-device, runtime protection for AI model data and logic.“From automated dialogue replacement to generative content and smart editing, AI and large language models are transforming media workflows,” said Andrew Kirk, CEO of PACE Anti-Piracy. “But as more models are pushed to the edge—to plugins, render farms, and local processing nodes—they become highly exposed to reverse engineering. Fusion AI helps companies preserve their competitive edge by making AI IP secure, even in untrusted runtime environments.”Fusion AI builds on PACE’s proven technologies—White-Box Works, Fusion, and iLok—to create a complete protection toolkit. This holistic approach secures AI models, algorithms, and IP across their lifecycle: at rest, in use, and in the market.Secures Models and Keys with White-Box Encryption: Fusion AI encrypts model weights and protects decryption keys and logic using PACE White-Box Works, ensuring sensitive data is never exposed in memory or on disk.Fuses Code and Runtime into a Secure Package: With PACE Fusion, model code, weights, and runtime are bound together into a single hardened binary that resists reverse engineering and lifting attacks.Controls Usage and Monetization: Through PACE iLok Licensing, publishers can manage deployment, entitlement, and licensing to safeguard future revenue.Every year, intellectual property theft drains more than $600 billion* from the U.S. economy alone. In an era where AI models are the product, Fusion AI protects against the growing risk of model theft and reverse engineering in media and entertainment.*Source: Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property (also known as the IP Commission)Use Cases in Focus:• Audio plugin developers using ML for stem separation, audio enhancement, or mastering tools• Broadcast solution providers deploying on-prem AI for real-time content tagging and asset classification• Post-production teams relying on proprietary AI pipelines for VFX, restoration, or localization• OEMs building intelligent media hardware that must resist model theft in the fieldWith over four decades of experience protecting digital assets, PACE Anti-Piracy continues to set the standard for software security. Fusion AI extends this legacy into the AI era, giving developers and media companies the confidence to innovate without fear of losing their intellectual property.Fusion AI will be demonstrated at:• AES International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Audio in London – September 2025• IBC 2025 in Amsterdam – Future Tech Hall 14.B56, September 2025AvailabilityFusion AI is available for evaluation now. Full commercial availability is planned for Q4 2025, with licensing and integration details to be released at IBC.To request a demo, schedule a technical briefing, or receive the Fusion AI white paper, visit www.paceap.com/fusion-ai or email sales@paceap.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.