New Solutions Network Welcomes Coach Kellz to #GameMindset

Uniting to Raise Awareness and Funds for Project 201—One Story, One Kid, One Future at a Time

PATERSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Solutions Network (NSN) proudly welcomes Coach Shawn “Kellz” Kelly to #GameMindset, our podcast series where youth sports, mental health, and real-world resilience intersect.Coach Kellz isn’t a celebrity coach. He’s a former Hudson County corrections officer who blew the whistle on what was happening behind the walls—and paid the price. While still recovering from multiple surgeries and fighting to be heard, he launched Project 201 , a grassroots mentorship movement that reaches kids the system keeps leaving behind.“They’re not always gonna like what I have to tell them,” he says. “But I tell them anyway—because I care. That’s what real mentorship looks like.”— Coach KellzThis partnership between Game Mindset and Project 201 isn’t just about content—it’s a commitment. We’re joining forces to amplify unheard voices, fund real solutions, and support the people doing the work with no budget, no backing—just heart.Coach Kellz now offers a boxing program, 201 Boxing, over at the Great Falls Youth Center Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 3.30 - 4.30pm.🎧 THE EPISODE: RAW, UNFILTERED, NECESSARYIn his debut #GameMindset episode, Coach Kellz shares:What it’s like to witness generational trauma up closeWhy presence—not programs—is the most underfunded mental health toolThe invisible weight many officers and first responders carryHow Project 201 runs without formal funding, but with unstoppable purpose“I am proud and honored to amplify Shawn’s voice and his work. What he does for these kids, who only have these opportunities because of him, is important and unique.”— Natanya Wachtel📍Watch the clip or listen to the full episode now: Game Mindset w/ Natanya Wachtel & Coach Kellz | Project 201 & Inspiring Kids📍Recorded in New Jersey, with follow-ups available in NYC and nationwide🤝 A CALL FOR DONORS, VOLUNTEERS & STORIESThis is more than a media feature—it’s a call to action.We’re partnering with Project 201 to raise funding, grow support, and invite lived-experience voices to the table.🧠 Donate to Project 201 and help Coach Kellz keep the phones on, the doors open, and the mission alive:🎙️ Have a story to tell?If you’ve been impacted by youth mentorship, incarceration, or the mental health system—we want to hear from you.📍Record with us in NJ, NYC, or remotely📩 Email: gamemindset@newsolutionsnetwork.com🙌 We’re also seeking:MentorsGrant writersStrategic partnersCorporate sponsorsCommunity connectors who believe in showing up differentlyABOUT SHAWN KELLYCoach Kellz is a certified Behavioral Assistant and Youth Development Specialist with advanced training in youth mental health and trauma. Through Rutgers University’s Coaching the Child Behind the Athlete program, he has learned to bridge sports, behavior, and emotional wellness—helping kids build discipline, confidence, and resilience on and off the field.In December, he will also complete Rutgers’ Clinician Trainer Certification, becoming an official instructor for Coaching the Child Behind the Athlete. This certification will enable him to train other coaches and mentors in trauma-informed, athlete-centered development.He also holds certifications in Youth Mental Health First Aid, QPR Suicide Prevention, and Trauma Ethics, combining his hands-on mentorship with professional insight into what today’s youth truly need: connection, structure, and hope.🌐 ABOUT PROJECT 201Founded by Coach Shawn “Kellz” Kelly, Project 201 is a street-level mentorship initiative that works with youth and families across New Jersey and beyond. With no full-time staff, no office, and no overhead, the program runs on real relationships and unwavering commitment.No salary. No off days. Just a cell phone that never goes unanswered—and a mission to remind this country:We don’t need to fix our kids. We need to stop breaking them.ABOUT THE NEW SOLUTIONS NETWORKThe New Solutions Network (NSN) is a multidisciplinary ecosystem built at the collision point of behavioral science, storytelling, and soul.Founded by life science brand launcher Natanya Wachtel—National Science Foundation industry mentor, angel investor, and behavioral science alchemist—NSN reimagines how we heal, learn, and build systems that serve humanity. New Solutions Network (NSN) is a multi-division ecosystem where behavioral science, storytelling, and business design become infrastructure for human and enterprise transformation. NSN operates as a company made of companies, with coordinated divisions that turn insight into systems, content into commerce, and lived experience into measurable outcomes.Structured like Alphabet Inc. for consciousness and culture and growth, NSN operates through four living divisions: Wellness, Enterprise, Media, and Advocacy in Action—each designed to transform pain into power and data into collective healing.NSN Media — Narrative as Medicine.#Game Mindset is part of NSN Media, a cinematic storytelling network that turns experience into evidence. Every show is its own frequency. Together, they form one nervous system of truth, redemption, and reinvention.#Game Mindset — Sports, Psychology & IdentityThe field is mental, emotional, and cultural. From What’s Going On (Fox Sports Radio) to Renaissance in Paris (in development with Netflix & Shaquille O’Neal), this division reveals the emotional intelligence behind performance and the psychology that wins after the whistle.Our WhyBecause the world doesn’t need more content—it needs connection.Because resilience is not a buzzword—it’s a biological imperative.And because science without soul is just data, and soul without structure is just noise.The New Solutions Network exists to merge the two—building a future where healing scales, stories liberate, and every human being has the tools to remember who they are and what they’re capable of becoming.📬 Media inquiries, guest submissions, or partnership proposals📧 contact@newsolutionsnetwork.com | 🌐 www.newsolutionsnetwork.com

