Announcing exciting new potential non-pharma emotional support for kids with autism, ADHD

Florida Study Explores Non-Invasive Tech for Emotional Support in Kids with Autism and ADHD

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the most meaningful breakthrough in youth mental health didn’t come in the form of a new medication, but in the form of a barely-there pulse across the ear?A new clinical trial, launched in June in South Florida, is exploring the potential of mindvybe™—a wearable wellness technology that applies gentle pulses to acupressure and vagus nerve regions—to reduce emotional distress in adolescents diagnosed with Level 1 Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).Behind the study are two leading clinicians in neurodiverse youth development: Dr. Edan Alcalay , PsyD, and Dr. Eric Nach , Ph.D., M.Ed., A.S.D.C.Together with Innerstill , the company behind mindvybe™, they are hoping to offer an alternative to families who feel stuck between overmedication and under-support.From Disruption to Regulation—Without a PrescriptionChildren with ASD and ADHD are often prescribed medication to manage core behavioral symptoms like hyperactivity or focus issues. But beneath those behaviors are deeper struggles—crippling anxiety, mood swings, emotional shutdowns—that often go unaddressed.This study aims to explore whether mindvybe™, which has already served 2,500 users, can regulate emotional well-being without medication, side effects, or sensory overload.The wearable works by stimulating key areas like the vagus nerve, known to play a major role in the nervous system’s response to stress (Howland RH. Vagus Nerve Stimulation. Curr Behav Neurosci Rep. 2014 Jun;1(2):64-73) ( https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4017164/ ). Its electrical pulses are ultra-low, imperceptible, and designed for general wellness use.“We’re not looking to replace medication where it’s needed,” said Dr. Alcalay. “But for families searching for alternatives or additions to their toolkit, mindvybe™ could offer something revolutionary—a new way to support emotional health that doesn’t require altering brain chemistry.”Why Now? Why This MattersAccording to the CDC, youth mental health challenges—including anxiety and depression—have surged to historic highs since the pandemic ( https://www.cdc.gov/yrbs/results/2023-yrbs-results.html ). Neurodivergent kids are especially vulnerable, yet they’re often left with only two choices: medicate or struggle.“There’s a huge population of teens and tweens who are hurting—and don’t feel seen by traditional care models,” said Dr. Nach. “If this technology helps them regulate, focus, or even just breathe easier, that’s not just wellness—that’s liberation.”Study Details and StructureThe study, conducted at the Boca Raton Center for Child and Family and the Support for Students Growth Center, is open to youth ages 10 to 16 with Level 1 ASD or ADHD who are also navigating chronic emotional distress.Participants will receive a structured 12-session protocol:- 5 consecutive daily sessions- 4 weekly sessions- Monthly follow-ups over 3 monthsEach child will be assessed using validated behavioral scales, performance metrics, and self-reported emotional wellness tools.No Guesswork. No Side Effects. Just Data.Early results from broader user feedback have shown mindvybe™ may help improve sleep, lower anxiety, and boost emotional resilience—all without any documented adverse effects.“We’ve seen some kids report improvements after just a few sessions,” said Dr. Alcalay. “Of course, we need rigorous data—but this is where science and hope intersect.”Who Innerstill Is Looking For?This clinical study is just the beginning. Innerstill is actively inviting aligned partners who are passionate about rewriting the playbook on mental wellness:- Clinical collaborators and data scientists to expand research- Coaches and therapists trained in neurodiverse support for program implementation- Investors and funders aligned with ethical, scalable mental health solutions- Wellness clinics, schools, and pediatric networks open to piloting the next wave of non-invasive interventionsLet’s not wait for the next crisis. Let’s build the next solution!New Solutions Network (NSN) and Innerstill have partnered to revolutionize the future of health by integrating conscious innovation with science-driven solutions. Through this collaboration, NSN will support Innerstill’s mindvybe™ technology, a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation treatment, by amplifying its visibility and clinical breakthroughs, while jointly advancing trauma recovery, mental wellness, and ADHD symptom management for children.To Enroll or Connect for Collaboration:Dr. Edan AlcalayBoca Raton Center for Child and Familybocaraton.center@icloud.com | 561.407.4600Dr. Eric NachSupport for Students Growth Centerdrnachssgc@gmail.com | 561-990-7305This study is approved by the Quietmind Foundation Institutional Review Board and represents a critical opportunity to reimagine what emotional care can look like for the next generation and beyond.About InnerstillInnerstill is a minority-owned, women-led enterprise launching accessible electroceutical technologies to address conditions rooted in neural-hormonal dysfunction. Innerstill endeavors to reduce or resolve symptoms associated with mental illness, substance abuse, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders with non-addictive modalities free from side effects or interactions.Innerstill aims to provide access to safe, effective, medication-free options to everyone, especially those underserved by the medical community.About Ellyn ItoEllyn Ito is the CEO and Co-Founder of Innerstill, a pioneering company that focuses on neuro-energetic wellness technologies aimed at improving mind-body health. With over 20 years of experience in operations, human capital management, and business strategy, she has held leadership roles across both public and private sectors, driving growth, innovation, and operational efficiency. Ellyn co-founded Sigma Integrated Resources and later joined Helius Medical, where she contributed to the development of neuromodulation medical devices. At Innerstill, she leads the commercialization of mindvybe™, a breakthrough neurostimulation device designed to optimize emotional resilience and gut-brain communication. Passionate about social justice, Ellyn also founded Seeds to Sew International, a nonprofit committed to empowering women and girls in marginalized communities. Ellyn resides in Hopewell, NJ with her husband, Dr. Daniel Sigman, a biogeochemist and faculty member at Princeton University.About the New Solutions NetworkWhere Soul Meets Systems: Behavioral Strategy, Commercialization & Media with ImpactThe New Solutions Network (NSN) is a purpose-driven consulting and media ecosystem founded by behavioral scientist and wellness futurist Dr. Natanya Wachtel. NSN blends emotional insight, narrative psychology, and commercialization strategy to help founders, wellness brands, mental health innovators, and social impact ventures scale with integrity.We don’t just build brands. We build movements that heal.Our core offerings include:• Behavioral science-driven brand strategy and commercialization roadmaps• Psychographic modeling, narrative diagnostics, and predictive messaging• Strategic partnerships across publishing, media, tech, and mental health• Thought leadership development for founders and organizations rewriting the futureFrom startup launches to global campaigns, we translate soul into systems—and vision into traction. If your work changes lives, we’ll help the world feel it.Learn more at: www.newsolutionsnetwork.com

