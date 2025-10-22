MLB Legend Greg Vaughn Joins Fox Sports Radio’s 'What’s Going On,' Expanding the NSN Sports & Mental Resilience Platform

Greg Vaughn - Major League Baseball legend Fox Sports Radio - Rochester NY What's Going On hosts - Nate Brown jr and Ryan Verneuille New Solutions Network

From slugger to storyteller, iconic Greg Vaughn joins Fox Sports Radio’s ‘What’s Going On’—a new chapter in the art of resilience, teamwork, and truth in sports

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fox Sports Rochester’s flagship community sports talk show, “What’s Going On,” proudly announces that Major League Baseball legend Greg Vaughn has officially joined the program as co-host alongside Nate Brown Jr. and Ryan Verneuille.For over 20 years, “What’s Going On” has been a trusted voice in the city of Rochester — a program that blends sports, culture, and community impact. Now, with the addition of Vaughn — a four-time MLB All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner, and respected leader both on and off the field — the show enters a new era of storytelling and national relevance.“Greg Vaughn is a true icon — a champion on the diamond and in life,” said Nate Brown Jr., longtime host and community advocate. “His insight, charisma, and commitment to giving back fit perfectly with the mission of ‘What’s Going On.’ Together, we’re elevating this show to reach even more people across the country.”About “What’s Going On”Broadcast weekly on Fox Sports Rochester, “What’s Going On” is one of upstate New York’s longest-running and most respected sports talk programs. The show connects sports, music, and social impact, providing a platform for athletes, artists, and community leaders to share their voices.A Strong, Multi-Voiced TeamProduced by New Solutions Network (NSN), “What’s Going On” is anchored by a team whose expertise spans sports, media, mental wellness, and cultural storytelling:• Nate Brown Jr. — Co-host, longtime Rochester sports and community voice.• Ryan Verneuille — Co-host (national radio personality and creator of The Ryan Show (a nationally syndicated multimedia platform).• Greg Vaughn — New co-host, MLB legend, community leader, and advocate for athlete wellbeing.Together, these voices bring credibility, reach, and depth to the program’s mission: to merge sports, culture, and mental resilience.NSN + Game Mindset: More Than a Show, A MovementUnder NSN’s leadership, “What’s Going On” is no longer just a regional sports program — it becomes a node in NSN’s broader mission to change how we talk about performance, identity, and emotional strength in high-stakes environments.This integration is especially evident through NSN’s “Game Mindset” initiative — a cross-platform content and strategy effort bringing together athletes, behavioral science, and media to explore how mindset, identity, and mental health shape success in sports and in life.By combining the show’s culture-rooted influence with NSN’s behavioral insights, the program now functions as a hybrid media & wellness platform bridging the locker room, the studio, and the mental health space.When “What’s Going On” rolls out into national syndication across FM stations in 2025, it will carry this integrated approach into new markets — expanding impact while maintaining its Rochester roots.“I’m honored to join Nate and Ryan on ‘What’s Going On,’” said Greg Vaughn. “This platform is about more than sports — it’s about stories that inspire, motivate, and unite people. I’ve seen firsthand how mental health challenges can affect athletes and communities alike, and I’m proud to be part of a network that’s helping shift that conversation.”————About New Solutions NetworkNew Solutions Network (NSN) is a multimedia and behavioral strategy ecosystem founded by Dr. Natanya Wachtel, connecting brands, athletes, and creators through storytelling, psychology, and social impact. NSN powers the production and national syndication of “What’s Going On” and other influential platforms, including Game Mindset — a media series exploring the neuroscience of identity, resilience, and performance in sports and life.By embedding behavioral science into media and culture, NSN helps shift how people perceive mental health, leadership, and transformation — from locker rooms to boardrooms. From concept to syndication, NSN is building infrastructures for better conversations about resilience.Learn more at www.newsolutionsnetwork.com For interviews, sponsorships, or syndication inquiries:Visit FoxSportsRadioWGO.com

