AC Future's AI-THd AC Future

AC Future to Showcase Award-Winning Smart Home at the 2025 RVDA Convention in Las Vegas

Our mission is to integrate sustainability, comfort, and artificial intelligence into everyday life.” — Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, a leader in sustainable smart home technology, announced today that it will be attending the 2025 Recreational Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) Convention, taking place November 11–14, 2025, at the Paris Hotel Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the event, AC Future will highlight its latest innovation in mobile living, the award-winning AI Transformer Home (AI-TH), which has been recognized with one of the prestigious 2026 CES Innovative Awards. The AI-TH demonstrates how advanced smart home systems can merge seamlessly with recreational vehicles to redefine comfort, sustainability, and autonomy. The company seeks to bridge the gap between traditional RVs and the future of connected, intelligent living.

“Our mission is to integrate sustainability, comfort, and artificial intelligence into everyday life,” said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future. “The AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) provides a practical and visionary solution to the global housing challenge while offering a new level of freedom for mobile living. We are excited to collaborate with RV dealers across the U.S. to bring this innovation to more people.”

“Partnering with RV dealers is central to our growth strategy,” added Jose Paul, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Future. “The RVDA Convention is the perfect platform to connect with forward-thinking partners who share our vision for the next generation of sustainable travel and living.”

The AI Transformer Home series combines modular design with intelligent systems to deliver off-grid operation, smart energy and water management, and flexible configurations for a variety of lifestyles. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the AI-THd (Drivable Smart Home) and explore sales opportunities for the company’s smart home models.

About AC Future

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future is redefining sustainable and mobile living with its AI Transformer Home series. The company’s mission is to provide flexible, eco-friendly housing solutions that meet the growing demand for affordable, flexible, intelligent living spaces. The AI Transformer Home has been awarded a 2026 CES Innovation Award and named one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025 by CNET. Recently, the AI-TH was awarded the 2025 Red Dot Design Award at the Red Dot Museum in Singapore. To learn more about AC Future, please visit www.acfuture.com.

AI Transformer Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.