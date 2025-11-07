AC FUTURE HONORED WITH 2026 CES INNOVATION AWARD®

AC Future's AI-THt

AI Transformer Home Trailer Honored in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility Category

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future today announced that its AI Transformer Home Trailer (AI-THt) has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree in the “Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility” category. The CES Innovation Awards® program received a record-breaking number of submissions, over 3,600 this year. The announcement comes ahead of CES® 2026, the world’s most powerful technology event, taking place January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.

The world-renowned CES Innovation Awards, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition recognizing outstanding design and engineering across 36 product categories. Entries are judged by an elite panel of industry experts, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and thought leaders. Those receiving the highest scores in each category earn the “Best of Innovation” distinction.

The AI Transformer Home Trailer (AI-THt) is a revolutionary 24-foot mobile living solution that combines sustainability, artificial intelligence, and advanced design. Using AC Future’s patented expansion technology, the AI-THt transforms from roughly 190 square feet to 400 square feet of premium living space, doubling its size at the touch of a button.

Unlike traditional homes, the AI-THt eliminates the need for a front driving cabin, allowing for a more spacious, open-concept interior. Inside, flexible furniture systems, self-sufficient energy capabilities, and Smart AI integration create an adaptable, eco-conscious living environment designed for modern lifestyles.

Externally, the AI-THt’s aerodynamic design merges architectural aesthetics with environmental efficiency, offering superior towing performance and reduced drag while maintaining a sleek, futuristic profile. The result is a mobile habitat that combines luxury, functionality, and sustainability, setting a new benchmark for off-grid, intelligent living.

“This CES Innovation Award is a powerful validation of our mission to redefine how people live, travel, and connect through transformative technology,” said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future. “The AI Transformer Home Trailer represents the next evolution in mobile living, one that merges smart systems, sustainability, and architectural design to create a seamless, human-centered experience.”

He added, “This award motivates our entire team as we move forward in scaling production, expanding global partnerships, and continuing to lead innovation in the intersection of technology, mobility, and sustainable living.”

About the CES Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards honorees for 2026, including detailed product descriptions and images, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Honorees will be highlighted in January ahead of CES 2026, where innovators, investors, and global technology leaders converge to showcase the future of innovation. Attendees can view winning products, including the AI Transformer Home Trailer, at the CES Innovation Awards Showcase on-site during the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show.

About AC Future

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future is redefining sustainable and mobile living through its AI Transformer Home series. The company’s mission is to provide flexible, eco-friendly housing solutions that meet the growing demand for affordable, intelligent living spaces. The AI Transformer Home has been named one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025 by CNET and was recently awarded the 2025 Red Dot Design Award at the Red Dot Museum in Singapore. For more information, please visit: www.acfuture.com.

About CES®

CES® is the most powerful technology event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world’s biggest brands conduct business, meet new partners, and launch innovations that shape the future. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES showcases every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 will take place January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social media.

About the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®

As North America’s largest technology trade association, the CTA represents the U.S. tech industry — from startups to global brands — supporting over 18 million American jobs. The CTA owns and produces CES®, the most influential tech event worldwide. Learn more at CTA.tech and follow @CTAtech on social media.

AI Transformer Home

Legal Disclaimer:

