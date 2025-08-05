AC Future and Pininfarina Win Red Dot’s Design Concept Award for AI Transformer Home Series

AC Future and Pininfarina Win 2025 Red Dot Award

Winning the Red Dot Design Concept Award is a powerful validation of our vision for the AI Transformer Homes (AI-TH).” — Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, in collaboration with global design house Pininfarina, is proud to announce that the AI Transformer Home series — comprising the AI-THu (Home Unit), AI-THt (Home Trailer), and AI-THd (Home Drivable) — has received the prestigious Red Dot 2025 Award in the Design Concept category.

The award highlights the project’s innovative approach to mobile, modular architecture that integrates smart technologies with sustainability. Designed for a range of applications — from personal and commercial to emergency response — the AI Transformer Homes address increasing global demand for adaptable, off-grid-capable living solutions.

“We are honored to receive the Red Dot Award,” said Paolo Trevisan, VP of Design at Pininfarina. “This recognition underscores the success of our collaboration with AC Future and our shared commitment to shaping design that is both intelligent and human-centered.”

The AI Transformer Homes offer expandable floorplans, intelligent energy and water systems, and AI-enabled smart home features. The AI-THu unit, for example, expands to nearly 400 square feet for static deployment, while the AI-THt trailer and AI-THd drivable model bring sustainable, connected living on the move — with configurations reaching up to 1,200 square feet.

“Winning the Red Dot Design Concept Award is a powerful validation of our vision for the AI Transformer Homes (AI-TH),” said Arthur Qin, CEO of AC Future. “This recognition reinforces our mission to redefine mobile living through thoughtful design, advanced AI technologies, and true sustainability. Our collaboration with Pininfarina has produced not just a vehicle or a home, but an adaptable, intelligent space that empowers people to live and work anywhere without compromise.”

In addition to the Red Dot Award, the project has also been recognized with a 2025 Good Design Award in both transportation and graphic design, an Honorary Mention in Fast Company’s 2024 Innovation by Design Awards, and one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025 by CNET. In 2024, The Wall Street Journal featured the Transformer Home in its CES 2024 “16 Gadgets to Put on Your Radar.”

Reservations for the AI Transformer Homes are now open at www.acfuture.com, with initial deliveries expected in Q3 2026. The Red Dot Award will be officially presented on October 15, 2025, in Singapore, followed by a feature at the Red Dot Design Museum.

About Pininfarina

Global icon of Italian style, with offices in Italy, the United States, China, and Germany, Pininfarina is recognized for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group, synonymous with automotive styling and an established reality in industrial, product, and experience design, architecture, nautical, and mobility beyond automotive. For over nine decades, Pininfarina has designed more than 1,300 automotive and mobility projects and more than 650 product and architecture projects, receiving over 70 international design awards in just the past 10 years.

Every year since 2021, Pininfarina of America's design studio has been certified among the top Great Place to Work in the United States, where it has offices in Miami and New York City.

About AC Future

Emerging from stealth in 2023, AC Future focuses on developing smart, sustainable, and flexible housing solutions to tackle the affordable housing crisis. The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, is redefining the concept of mobile living with our multi-scenario solution, the award-winning AI Transformer Home (AI-TH), which offers maneuverability, expandability, and sustainability. CNET named AC Future’s AI Transformer Home one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025. The AI-TH has also received the 2024 Good Design Award for Transportation. To learn more about AC Future, please visit www.acfuture.com.

