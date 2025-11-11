2026 Military Fleet & MRO Forecast Now Available from Aviation Week Network

Aviation Week Network Logo

The value of military aircraft projected to be delivered over the next decade is expected to exceed $1.1 trillion, generating $1.6 trillion in MRO demand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network ’s new 2026 Military Fleet & MRO Forecast, a ten-year outlook of the defense industry, highlights a robust global market for military aircraft, fueled by increased strategic tensions worldwide.The global fleet of military aircraft in service is expected to increase from 56,490 at the end of 2026 to 61,214 by 2035, growing at a 0.9% CAGR over the decade. This global fleet of military aircraft is expected to generate $1.6 trillion dollars in MRO demand over the next ten years, growing at a1.9% CAGR. Lockheed Martin (including Sikorsky) is projected to be the largest manufacturer in terms of the value of deliveries at $222.3 billion, ahead of second place Boeing, who is set to complete $143.8 billion in deliveries over the decade.“As global strategic instability intensifies and political dynamics shift within the NATO alliance, the military aircraft market continues to boom with over $1.1 trillion set to be spent on new aircraft over the next decade,” said Craig Caffrey, Head of Defense Data, Aviation Week Network. “Fleet growth is increasingly being driven by uncrewed platforms, and notably by the widespread introduction of collaborative combat aircraft. While the number of piloted aircraft is set to remain roughly the same size over the forecast the number of uncrewed aircraft is due to expand by 95% to around 5,000.”The 2026 Military Fleet & MRO Forecast findings detail market demands and industry trends accounting for the impact of economic and macro trends on global fleets and MRO. By combining current fleet counts and statistics, projected aircraft fleet changes, in-house flight data-derived utilization projections, and segmented MRO cost analytics, the forecast delivers critical strategic insights for the defense market sector.The 2026 Commercial, Business Aviation and Helicopter Fleet & MRO Forecasts have been released, extending these analytical capabilities to encompass the broader aviation industry.For more information on Aviation Week Network’s 2026 Fleet & MRO Forecasts or to subscribe, contact Anne McMahon at +1 646 469 1564, anne.mcmahon@aviationweek.com or go to https://aviationweek.com/fleetforecast ###ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com



