Aviation Week Network Announces Class of 2026 20 Twenties Winners

Top 20 Aerospace-bound Students to be Honored at 68th Annual Laureate Awards and Dinner

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network, in collaboration with Accenture , today announces the winners of the 2026 20 Twenties Awards program. The winners will be honored on March 19 at a luncheon and celebrated that evening at the 68th Annual Laureates Awards and Dinner in Washington, D.C.Every year, Aviation Week Network inducts 20 of the brightest, most driven aerospace-bound STEM students in their 20s into the 20 Twenties program. Since its launch in 2013, the 20 Twenties program has honored 220 exceptional STEM students from 192 schools in 39 countries. This initiative brings together technology hiring managers, students, and educators to foster academic and professional excellence. This year, the winners were selected from 60 nominees from 20 schools representing 13 countries.“Congratulations to the 20 Twenties Class of 2026! We are so inspired by the achievements and potential of these exceptional students,” said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week. “We are looking forward to honoring these rising stars in March and following and supporting their success as they begin their careers in our essential industry.”John Schmidt, Global Aerospace and Defense industry lead at Accenture, said, “Congratulations to this year’s winners—an inspiring group whose achievements in STEM will help shape the future of aerospace and defense. Accenture is proud to support the 20 Twenties program, which not only celebrates academic excellence and community impact, but also champions the next generation of innovators creating lasting value for our industry and wider society.”The 2026 20 Twenties winners and Universities are (in alphabetical order):• Daniella Bezuidenhout, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University• Emanuele Bossi, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University• Natalie Brattain, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University• Skylar Butler, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University• Mina Cezairli, Massachusetts Institute of Technology• Shreya Chandra, University of California, Davis• Tanner Chase, Utah State University• Lillian Croghan, University of Michigan• Maaz Dossa, Georgia Institute of Technology• Lilly Etzenbach, Massachusetts Institute of Technology• Abigail Frank, Purdue• Grace Gratton, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University• Nishigandha Kelkar, Stanford University• Katherine Lemke, Virginia Tech• Jeanne Longlune, Technical University of Denmark (DTU)• Spoorti Nanjamma, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University• Matt Nurick, University of Michigan• Noah C. Parsons, West Virginia University• Andrea Silva, Case Western Reserve University• Priyanka Vasu, University of Colorado, BoulderThe winners are invited to the 20 Twenties Awards Luncheon on March 19 and then honored that same day during Aviation Week Network’s 68th Annual Laureate Awards and Dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.The 20 Twenties program is a significant part of Aviation Week Network’s workforce initiative that continues to cultivate, inform, and inspire the next generation of aerospace & defense professionals. The workforce initiative includes the following opportunities for students and young professionals:• 20 Twenties Program• Aerospace Maintenance Competition• AOCS – Aerospace on Campus Series• College/University Partnership Program• University Outreach Program providing free digital subscriptions• Internship Program focusing on recruitment from vocational colleges and HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities)• Workforce related content in publications, websites, and conference sessionsFor more information about the 20 Twenties Awards or the workforce initiative, please contact Anna Dariotis at anna.dariotis@aviationweek.com###ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

