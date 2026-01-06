Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America will be held in Santiago, Chile, January 14-15

MRO Latin America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America (#MROLA) will be held January 14-15 in Santiago, Chile. The two-day conference and showcase will take place at the Sheraton Santiago & Convention Center and will draw more than 550 registered attendees from around the world. The majority of attendees are involved in the acquisition cycle as buyers and influencers.The two-day conference and exhibition are expected to attract attendees from across the global aviation ecosystem. The majority of participants are directly involved in the aircraft maintenance acquisition cycle, serving as key buyers and influential decision-makers.Designed for industry leaders and senior executives, MRO Latin America delivers high-value insights and networking opportunities aligned with the region’s growing demand for MRO services. The event brings together airlines, MRO providers, OEMs, suppliers, lessors, and technology companies focused on expanding and strengthening aviation operations throughout South America, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.Throughout the event, attendees will benefit from extensive networking opportunities, including receptions, breakfast mixers, networking luncheons, a Chilean winery tour, and dedicated business development sessions.Expert-led discussions and strategic insightsIndustry experts will lead in-depth panel discussions, technical sessions, workshops, and executive-level conversations in an intimate setting designed to foster collaboration and actionable insights.The opening keynote will be delivered by Hernán Alberto Pasman, Chief Operating Officer of LATAM Airlines, titled “Powering Aircraft Maintenance Through Digital Transformation.” The session will be moderated by Lee Ann Shay, Executive Editor, MRO and Business Aviation, Aviation Week Network.• Alfredo Asencio, Senior VP of Business Development, APAS• Pedro Basto, Head of Business Development, Mainblades• Lindsay Bjerregaard, Managing Editor MRO, Aviation Week Network• Nicolas Claude, CEO, Aeropuerto Santiago Chile• Carlos Cock, CEO ∙ The Xtreme Group | 7 Air Cargo• Tulika Dayal, Chief Experience Officer and Co-Founder, SkySelect• Jane Del Rio, VP of Sales Latin America, SkySource Inc.• Alejandro Echeverria, CEO, Aeroman• Tom Eskola, Vice President, Panasonic Technical Services & Customer Support Field Engineering, Panasonic Avionics Corporation• Mike Garcia, President, Zulu Global Holdings• Astrid Gehre, Head of South/Latin America, Sciens Logistics• Carl Glover, SVP Sales & Marketing, Americas, AAR Corp.• Juan Gonzalez, Managing Director, Engineering, Delta TechOps• Jorge Jacome Armida, Corporate SVP Maintenance & Engineering, Aeromexico• Conrado Klein, Civil Aviation Regulation Specialist, National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC)• Brian Kough, Senior Director Forecasts and Aerospace Insights, Aviation Week Network• Wilmer Lopez, Managing Director, Latin America, AJW• Luis Tomás Sanguinetti, Strategic Sourcing Senior Manager, Sky Airline• Frank Stevens, Vice President Embraer MRO Services – Global, Embraer• Nicolas Ulloa, Senior Strategic Sourcing Manager, LATAM Airlines• Carol Wilkins, Senior Conference Producer, Aviation Week Network• And many more. See here for a complete agenda.Sold-out showcase and sponsorshipsThe sold-out MRO Latin America Showcase will feature nearly 70 solution and service providers, giving attendees exclusive access to tools, technologies, and services supporting the full MRO lifecycle. The showcase is open exclusively to registered attendees. See the full line up of participants here. Visit here to register.The event’s Host Sponsor is APAS. Premium Sponsors are ATW, Boeing, Delta TechOps, and Setna iO, and event sponsors are DTX Aerospace, Mobil, HEICO, MITS Aero, StandardAero, and XPD Global.“We are excited to bring MRO Latin America to Santiago, a vibrant and strategically important aerospace hub,” said Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer, Aviation Week Network. “With an exceptional speaker lineup, a record number of exhibitors and attendees, and extensive networking opportunities, MRO Latin America continues to deliver unmatched value to the region’s aviation maintenance community.”ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

