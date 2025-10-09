Central Ohio Transit Authority Advances Procurement Automation with OpenGov

FRANKLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help automate and bring greater control to its procurement operations, the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) has partnered with OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions for state and local governments across the country.The decision comes as COTA looks to replace a manual process that involves downloading vendor proposals, compiling evaluator scores and chasing down missing submission documents, in favor of a unified, automated platform built for efficiency and compliance created with OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management With OpenGov, COTA will gain a centralized system for proposal collection, automated evaluator scoring and role-based workflows that ensure reviews and approvals stay on track. Built-in compliance enforcement prevents vendors from submitting incomplete bids, while guided intake forms and AI-assisted scope drafting ensure staff can create clear, complete solicitations from the start.“With OpenGov, we are getting a platform that both simplifies proposal handling and evaluation and also helps us standardize our intake process and stay on top of proposals," said Dawn Koch, COTA’s Procurement Manager.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.