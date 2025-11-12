Fourth annual ESGFinTech100 list showcases the trailblazers in sustainable finance

ESGFinTech100 Logo FinTech Global Logo

The ranking highlights the most innovative technology providers helping financial institutions meet their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As sustainability moves to the forefront of global finance, pressure on institutions to strengthen their ESG commitments has intensified. While some regulators around the world have changed ESG priorities, it continues to be a vital aspect of the financial ecosystem that is here to stay.Regulatory frameworks such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) are compelling firms to deliver greater transparency and accountability, while consumers are increasingly choosing to engage with companies that align with their ethical and environmental values. Next year will prove to be another important year for the space, with regulatory changes coming to the EU, the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada and more.The relevance of ESG FinTech continues to grow, even amid challenging market conditions. Experts anticipate that ESG FinTech could attract $123.7bn in investment by 2026. This highlights the sector’s enduring importance as investors and institutions seek solutions that embed sustainability into financial operations and decision-making.Developed to help institutions identify the technologies driving ESG transformation, the ESGFinTech100 recognises the top 100 companies at the intersection of sustainability and financial innovation. These firms provide tools that enable financial institutions to manage ESG risks, streamline compliance, improve reporting accuracy, and advance progress toward net-zero objectives.A panel of leading analysts and industry experts evaluated more than 600 ESG technology providers to select this year’s finalists. Data and research from FinTech Global supported the assessment process, with selections based on each company’s ability to address significant industry challenges, deliver measurable ESG impact, and contribute to long-term sustainability improvements.FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “ESG regulations continue to grow momentum around the world. This is not a fad that will soon disappear. Financial institutions that embrace them are going to be better placed to meet market demands.“The ESGFinTech100 acts as an essential guide for senior leaders seeking to identify the most impactful ESG technology providers. Each company profile offers a detailed look into their solutions, the specific challenges they tackle, and the markets they serve. It’s an invaluable resource for organisations dedicated to advancing their sustainability strategy and achieving net-zero goals.”Some of the leading companies recognised on the list include:AscentAI: delivers powerful automation - powered by AI - to enable firms to tame the tidal wave of global regulatory content and effectively operationalize itCorlytics: a leading RegTech company transforming how financial institutions manage regulatory compliance and risk. Simplifies the implementation of regulationFeedzai: the world's first identity-centric fraud and financial crime AI-native prevention platform, protecting people and payments precisely and fairlyKidbrookeONE: a unified, API-first investment and wealth-analytics platform that empowers banks, insurers and asset managers to launch digital financial experiences fastSESAMm: harnesses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to reveal ESG controversies from the web on millions of private and public companiesZeidler Group: offers award-winning ESG and legal technology solutions empowering asset managers with regulatory compliance, global distribution, and fund governance efficiencyA full list of the ESGFinTech100 can be found at www.ESGFinTech100.com . More detailed information about the companies is available to download for free on the website.

