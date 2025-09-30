Eighth annual InsurTech100 spotlights the tech innovators reshaping the insurance industry

FinTech Global Logo InsurTech100 logo

FinTech Global, a specialist research firm, has unveiled the latest edition of its InsurTech100 list, which collates the sector's most-prominent trailblazers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The eighth annual edition of the list comes amid explosive growth in the InsurTech sector, driven by the adoption of AI technologies and evolving customer demands. Market forecasts project the market to reach a size of $152.43bn by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 52.7%.Given this rapid evolution, competition for a place on the 2025 InsurTech100 is more intense than ever. To compile the list, a panel of seasoned analysts and industry experts carefully reviewed a list of over 2,100 InsurTech companies compiled by FinTech Global The finalists were acknowledged for their ability to leverage technology to solve critical industry challenges or enhance efficiency across the insurance value chain.FinTech Global CEO Richard Sachar commented, “The InsurTech100 is a roadmap for anyone looking to understand where the insurance industry is headed. These companies are redefining the way technology drives efficiency and creates new opportunities in key areas such as underwriting, pricing, distribution, and customer experience. For industry leaders, investors, and innovators alike, the list is an essential guide to the trends and players shaping the future of insurance.”Here is just a sneak-peak at some of the industry-defining InsurTechs which made the list:additiv: applies AI-driven, intelligent automation to help insurers innovate, drive efficiency, transform business models and distribution, and reduce costs without replacing systemsAgentero: digital insurance network that connects independent insurance agents with top-rated carriers and provides technology to help them grow their agenciesbolttech: the most globally-scaled tech-enabled insurance and protection ecosystemExpert.ai: delivers proven enterprise AI solutions that drive measurable business valueFive Sigma: offers AI and automation technology for claims handling, including Clive™, the industry’s first Multi-Agent AI Claims ExpertiCover: digital service that enables insurers to sell, underwrite, and issue life insurance in 5 minutes, at a fraction of the typical costMajesco: leads AI-native, cloud insurance platforms for P&C and L&AH, delivering intelligent SaaS solutions that transform speed, insight, and outcomesPropcot: streamlines specialty insurance with automation, real-time insights, and flexible policy management, reducing costs and empowering growth-focused insurersQuantexa: connected data powering trusted AI. 50% increased sales conversion, 10x faster risk-assessment, 3% loss-ratio reductionQuensus: intelligent water management saving insurers money by reporting leaks and preventing water damagesRoots: AI Agents automate complex processes that rely on unstructured data with its no-code agentic AI platform for insuranceSymphony: secure communication technology company enabling insurers to prioritize data security, navigate complex regulatory compliance and optimize business interactionWesthill: AI-first data & technology company transforming insurance with intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and seamless digital experiences, transforming risk assessment and client engagementA full list of the InsurTech100 for 2025 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.TheInsurTech100.com

