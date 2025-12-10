Ninth annual RegTech100 highlights the leading regulatory technology firms of 2026 

RegTech100 Logo RegTech Analyst Logo

RegTech Analyst has unveiled the latest RegTech100, showcasing the firms financial institutions should watch in 2026 as the RegTech landscape rapidly evolves

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 RegTech100 list features a mix of emerging innovators and established leaders that are helping firms navigate mounting pressures created by rapid technological change and tightening regulatory expectations.Over the past year, the financial sector has grappled with the ongoing expansion of AI, leveraging the technology to make their operations more streamlined and efficient. At the same time, the rise of artificial intelligence has provided new challenges around fraud and financial crime, as threat actors seek to discover new ways to exploit financial institutions.A heightened level of scrutiny from financial institutions in this area has fuelled further momentum in the RegTech market. Recent research indicates that the global RegTech market size is estimated to grow from $14.69bn in 2025 to $115.5bn by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.6%.Designed to help institutions identify the technologies shaping the future of regulatory compliance, the RegTech100 highlights the 100 leading companies spearheading innovation in the space. These firms provide solutions that enable financial institutions to navigate complex regulatory requirements, enhance oversight, reduce compliance costs, and improve the accuracy and efficiency of reporting processes.A panel of analysts and industry experts assessed more than 1,000 RegTech providers to select this year’s finalists. The evaluation was supported by RegTech Analyst ’s data and research, with selections based on each company’s ability to address critical compliance challenges, deliver measurable impact, and strengthen the overall effectiveness of regulatory operations.Mariyan Dimitrov, director of research at RegTech Analyst, commented, “As regulatory demands intensify and AI becomes more deeply embedded in compliance workflows, choosing the right RegTech partner is becoming a decisive factor in an organization’s ability to remain compliant and competitive.“This year’s RegTech100 highlights the standout players in areas such as communications monitoring, onboarding, risk and controls, and financial crime prevention. These firms are pushing innovation forward - integrating advanced AI capabilities to help institutions anticipate regulatory changes, enhance customer journeys and drive operational efficiency.”Here is a snapshot at some of the RegTech leaders included in this year’s list:ACTICO: Provider of Advanced Decision Automation Technology, powering scalable, AI-supported software and SaaS solutions for Compliance and Credit Risk ManagementBehavox: provides a unified controls platform combining archive, communications and trade surveillance with compliant AI to strengthen detection, prevention and oversightComplyAdvantage: helps customers turn compliance into a catalyst for growth, operational resilience, and enduring regulatory trustFinScan: advanced AML and data quality solutions that help organizations uncover hidden risks and comply with regulations more effectivelyID-Pal: an AI-powered identity verification solution for seamless KYC and KYB complianceJethur: a unified GRC platform designed to help organizations build resilience and align with international standards while adapting to regional regulationsKnow Your Customer: An award-winning SaaS ecosystem that streamlines Know Your Business (KYB) processes, corporate onboarding, and periodic reviews for businesses globallyKYC360 (a part of Experian): delivers fully configurable onboarding, screening, and customer lifecycle solutions to financial institutions and regulated businessesLeo RegTech: centralises compliance workflows, replacing fragmented systems and controls for the compliance monitoring programme, employee compliance, KYC and onboardingLuware Recording: delivers secure, cloud-hosted compliance recording, archiving, and speech analytics with private AI, tailored for the financial industryFOCAL by Mozn: An AI-native platform that uses advanced machine learning and agentic AI to fight financial crime, automate compliance, and outsmart evolving threats with speed and intelligenceMuinmos: offers AI agents which automate multi-jurisdictional onboarding and lifecycle management, delivering 96% faster time-to-revenue in weeksMCO (MyComplianceOffice): A single platform to effectively manage compliance obligations and the regulated activities of the company, employees and third partiesOpoint: transforms online news into structured, machine-readable data, expanding compliance and risk capabilities for organisationsQuest CE: provides financial services firms with a unified compliance platform for training, disclosure oversight, internal branch inspections, and moreSolytics Partners: global RegTech firm enabling financial institutions transform financial crime compliance, strengthen model risk management, and operationalize AI governanceStarCompliance: a leading SaaS provider of employee and firm compliance technology solutionsTrustfull: provides frictionless fraud prevention solutions to help businesses stop fraud with Open Source IntelligenceUnit21.ai: offers a no-code AI-driven risk and compliance platform helping institutions detect fraud, automate workflows, boost efficiency, and minimize lossesVixio: leading provider of regulatory change management and compliance solutions for the highly regulated, global financial services and gambling industriesThe full RegTech100 list along with detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.RegTech100.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.