FLEOA Launches Support Fund for Federal Officers and Agents Affected by the Government Shut Down

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) is addressing concerns over the severe financial burden facing federal law enforcement officers and agents who have been working without pay due to the ongoing government shutdown. Many of the men and women who protect the United States continue to report for duty each day, yet have not received apaycheck in weeks.“These aren’t just names on a roster or numbers in a report—they’re neighbors, parents, and friends. They’re the people who run toward danger when others run away. They’re federal law enforcement officers, working long hours, risking their lives every day to protect this nation, even as their own families wonder how they’ll afford groceries or make rent,” said FLEOA National President Mat Silverman.FLEOA is urging leaders in Washington to take immediate action to ensure that federal law enforcement officers receive their full pay without delay. The Association is receiving reports from members around the country who are struggling to pay for housing, childcare, groceries, and essential bills. Some are taking on second jobs or turning to personal loans simply to stay afloat.To provide direct relief, FLEOA has launched a GiveSendGo campaign titled “Shielding Heroes - Secure Their Paychecks. It will offer emergency financial assistance to affected federal officers and their families. The fundraiser can be accessed at:The campaign invites supporters to stand with federal law enforcement and help bridge this financial crisis for those who continue to serve during the shutdown.To donate or learn more, visit the GiveSendGo page at We Support the Blue and share it with others who want to support the families of those who protect our nation.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

