LET to Host Big Blue Bash to celebrate Law Enforcement, Military Service at Mar a Lago to Benefit the FLEO Foundation

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law Enforcement Today , in support of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation – a 501(c)3 - proudly announces the inaugural Big Blue Bash , an unforgettable black-tie gala honoring America’s federal law enforcement officers, veterans, and their families.This exclusive event will take place on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at the world-renowned Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.The Big Blue Bash is a one-of-a-kind gathering of national leaders, decorated veterans, and pro-law enforcement advocates who share an unwavering commitment to service and sacrifice. The evening will feature live entertainment by Country Music Superstar Aaron Lewis, powerful tributes, and awards honoring the courage and dedication of those who protect our nation.Throughout the evening, FLEOA will present distinguished awards recognizing exceptional service by federal law enforcement leaders, veterans, and civilians whose actions have made a lasting impact on their communities.Confirmed special guests and speakers include DHS Secretary Noem, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, Border Czar Tom Homan, Drug Czar Sara Carter, ICE Director Todd Lyons, Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks, General Michael Flynn, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, and Coast Guard Investigative Service Jeremy R. Gauthier, among others.Veteran awards recipients include Mark “Oz” Geist, Carl Higbie, Nick Freitas, Mike Dragich, Jimmy May, Graham Allen, and Amber Hargrove.The evening will also honor pro-law enforcement advocates such as Patrick Bet-David, along with a special award presentation to a 9-year-old girl for her extraordinary bravery in the face of tragedy.“This event is about unity, gratitude, and remembrance,” said Jon Adler, National President of the FLEOA Foundation. “The Big Blue Bash will bring together agency heads, veterans, and advocates to celebrate the extraordinary dedication of those who safeguard our country every day.”Kyle Reyes, owner of The 1776 Project, which owns Law Enforcement Today, added: “This event is an opportunity to raise money for an incredible charity dedicated to saving lives—all while honoring God by paying tribute to those who serve and protect.”Proceeds from the Big Blue Bash will benefit the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, a 501(c)3 that provide vital support to the families of wounded and fallen officers. Funds will help advance a nationwide foundation multimedia storytelling initiative dedicated to sharing the untold stories of federal officers—spotlighting their courage, challenges, and personal sacrifices in the fight against drug trafficking, human trafficking, border threats, and violent crime."This will be one of the most influential law enforcement events ever hosted, and we are honored to be selected as the beneficiary charity in support of our nation's heroes,” said Adler.“The Big Blue Bash reflects our mission to celebrate and support the law enforcement community while recognizing those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the American people,” said Reyes.Sponsorship opportunities are available, and due to security and space limitations, only a limited number of tickets are available to the public.For more information on sponsorships and ticket availability, please visit www.bigbluebash.com ABOUT FLEOA: The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.###FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS ASSOCIATION2288 Blue Water Blvd. ▪ Suite 337 ▪ Odenton, MD 21113 ▪ Phone: 202-870-5503 ▪

