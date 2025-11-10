ConnecToledo Launches First Community Clean-Up in Uptown

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnecToledo, in partnership with Downtown Toledo Improvement District (DTID), will host its first Uptown Clean-Up Day on Friday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, inviting community members to help beautify the Uptown District. Volunteers will meet at Uptown Green, 1904 Madison Ave., for a morning of litter collection, recycling efforts, and outreach to unsheltered citizens in the area.The goal of the event is to form a core group of volunteers and build community engagement across all districts within the city’s special improvement district (SID). Uptown will become part of ConnecToledo’s SID expansion beginning Jan. 1, 2026.As the first event of its kind, this effort will help ConnecToledo plan to host future clean-ups in 2026.Several local organizations are partnering to make Uptown Clean-Up Day possible, including:• Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board• Unison Health• Neighborhood Properties Incorporated• Toledo Fair Housing Center• Making a Difference• Neighborhood Health Association• St. Paul’s Community Center• United Way 211• Keep Toledo/Lucas County BeautifulConnecToledo will provide gloves, vests, trash bags, and cleaning supplies. Donuts from Wixey Bakery will be available for volunteers at check-in, and lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Manhattan’s Pub & Cheer. Board members from DTID and ConnecToledo will also participate in the cleanup.ConnecToledo and the DTID work closely together to advance the vitality of downtown Toledo. DTID sets priorities for the district, while ConnecToledo brings expertise in urban planning, development, and operations to carry out the programs and projects. With representatives from both boards collaborating regularly, the partnership ensures clear governance, professional management, and a shared mission. Together, they make certain every initiative contributes to a more welcoming, active, and connected downtown, fostering a vibrant community for residents, workers, visitors, and businesses alike.“Uptown Clean-Up Day is a chance for residents, organizations, and local leaders to come together and make a visible impact in our community,” said Ash Layman, director of marketing and events for ConnecToledo. “We’re excited to engage volunteers in Uptown and build momentum for expanded clean-up efforts throughout the SID next year.”Volunteers of all ages are welcome. To sign up, visit the Eventbrite page by clicking here. ###About ConnecToledo ConnecToledo Downtown Development Corporation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the redevelopment and vitality of downtown Toledo. The organization connects public and private investment to implement the Downtown Toledo Master Plan and advance community priorities through marketing, event management, environmental maintenance, safety, and economic development services. ConnecToledo’s mission is to create an exceptional experience for everyone who invests, works, plays, dines, shops, and lives in downtown Toledo.

