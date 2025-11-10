Gordon McKernan to give away 600 bikes and helmets across Louisiana, now including New Orleans

Gordon McKernan is encouraging families across Louisiana to register for his annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway, which is returning this season with 600 bikes and helmets for children.

LA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan will host his annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway , giving away 600 bicycles and helmets to children across the state this holiday season. Registration opens Nov. 10 at gordongives.com . For the first time, the giveaway will include New Orleans, following the firm’s new Metairie office opening earlier this year.The event began more than a decade ago in Baton Rouge with 94 bikes. It has expanded to serve children in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport, Monroe, Baton Rouge and Hammond. This year New Orleans joins the list.Registration closes Dec. 1 for Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe. Registration closes Dec. 7 for Hammond, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Winners will be selected at random and notified by email or phone. Each child will also receive a helmet donated by local physicians. Pickup details for each city’s winners, including location, date and time, are available on the registration page.The Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway is one of McKernan’s signature community efforts. Inspired by his own childhood memory of receiving a red bicycle for Christmas, McKernan says the event holds special significance for him."That Christmas morning when I got my first bike is a moment I’ll never forget," McKernan said. "It’s a privilege to give that same excitement to children across the state." Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

