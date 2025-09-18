Court To Table to Host ‘Pickled Pink’ Fundraiser Benefiting Woman’s Hospital

Court To Table is hosting a special event on Oct. 2 to support Breast Cancer Awareness, with 20% of sales benefiting Woman’s Hospital.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Court To Table will host Pickled Pink, a community fundraiser in support of Woman’s Hospital’s Breast Cancer Awareness efforts, on Thursday, Oct. 2. From 5 to 10 p.m., 20% of all food, beverage and pickleball sales will be donated directly to Woman’s Hospital.The evening’s Pickled Pink celebration will feature Court To Table’s signature Pink Frosé cocktail, with proceeds also contributing to the cause. Guests can also enjoy live music from the Coteau Grove Band. The event supports a mission that is deeply personal to the venue’s investors, several of whom have had family members impacted by breast cancer.“Pickled Pink is more than just a night out. It’s an opportunity for the Baton Rouge community to come together and support a hospital that provides hope, healing and critical care to women and families across our region,” said Gordon McKernan, lead investor.“We are excited to partner with Court To Table to raise awareness and critical funds in support of breast cancer. Events like this directly impact the lives of women in our community by providing resources for survivors and helping bring lifesaving mammograms to those who need them most,” said Ali Landry, CFRE, President & Chief Philanthropy Officer, Foundation for Woman’s.Court To Table encourages the public to join the Pickled Pink event, raise a glass of Pink Frosé and help make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.About Court To TableCourt To Table is Baton Rouge’s premier destination for pickleball, food and entertainment. Combining 11 indoor and outdoor courts with local and regional cuisine, curated cocktails, 36 beers on tap, live music, and spaces for private events, it offers a vibrant and welcoming environment for the community. Eat. Dink. Play. Learn more at courttotable.com About Woman’s HospitalWoman’s is a specialty hospital for women and infants located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since opening in 1968, it has welcomed more than 400,000 babies, making it one of the largest delivery services in the country and the largest in Louisiana. Additionally, Woman's operates a level III-S neonatal intensive care unit; this designation allows them to care for infants who are extremely premature, are critically ill or require surgical intervention. The hospital is also recognized for its expertise in mammography as well as breast and gynecologic cancer care. As a private, nonprofit organization, all funds are reinvested into the hospital to continue Woman's mission to improve the health of women and infants through the latest technology, a highly qualified staff and critical community programs and services. For more information, visit www.womans.org

