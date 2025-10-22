Burbank Pickleball Investment Properties LLC buys two lots on Burbank Street for $950,000

Burbank Pickleball Investment Properties LLC purchased two lots on Burbank Street to enhance safety, add parking and support future development.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burbank Pickleball Investment Properties LLC has purchased two lots on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge from Burbank Oasis LLC for $950,000. The two properties total just over three acres and sit in front of the recently opened eatertainment Court To Table The investors behind the purchase are Gordon McKernan, Ozzie Fernandez, Bob Barton, Clay Furr and Destin Thibodeaux. The group plans to pursue light commercial (LC2) zoning to support future development.“This investment made sense for us for several reasons — improved safety for our guests, additional parking and the potential for future development that benefits the community,” said Gordon McKernan, one of the investors. “We’re proud to be part of a project that will continue to grow and enhance this part of Baton Rouge.”The sale includes one lot measuring 1.20 acres and another measuring 2.002 acres, both currently zoned small planned unit development (SPUD). The investors’ plans reflect continued confidence in the Baton Rouge commercial real estate market and a commitment to smart, community-focused growth.

