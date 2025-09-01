Wilson Partners announced as main sponsor of Maidenhead Rugby Football Club

Allan Wilson shows off the new Maidenhead Rugby 1st Team shirt For when it's crunch time!

Wilson Partners is new front-of-shirt sponsor for Maidenhead Rugby Club, reaffirming the firm’s dedication to supporting sport & community initiatives.

We’re proud to support a club that plays such a central role in our local community. We’ve always believed in using our platform to do more — whether that’s helping businesses grow or giving back.” — Allan Wilson

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Partners is proud to announce its role as the new front-of-shirt sponsor for Maidenhead Rugby Football Club, reaffirming the firm’s dedication to supporting sport and community initiatives in the region.This partnership follows Wilson Partners’ recent acquisition of Maidenhead accounting firm, Craufurd Hale, the club’s previous sponsor, and marks a continuation - and strengthening - of that legacy.With a long-term vision, the sponsorship underscores Wilson Partners’ commitment to supporting grassroots sport and championing community engagement in Maidenhead.This new partnership sits alongside Wilson Partners ongoing sponsorship of Maidenhead United Football Club, and their support of CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) — a charity working to raise awareness and support around suicide and mental wellbeing.“We’re proud to support a club that plays such a central role in our local community,” said Allan Wilson, Managing Director of Wilson Partners. “At Wilson Partners, we’ve always believed in using our platform to do more — whether that’s helping businesses grow or giving back through partnerships that have a genuine, positive impact.”“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Wilson Partners as our new main sponsor. Their reputation for excellence, ambition, and commitment to the local community aligns perfectly with our values as a club. It’s fantastic to see them continuing the legacy of Craufurd Hale and investing in the future of grassroots rugby here in Maidenhead. We look forward to a successful and exciting partnership both on and off the field.” Stephen Bough, Chairman Maidenhead RFC.We look forward to seeing the Wilson Partners name on the pitch and standing behind a club that represents the very best of Maidenhead.Wilson Partners was established in 2008 in Maidenhead with a clear desire to be the champions of UK SME businesses. Having enjoyed enviable organic growth from the start, Wilson Partners took investment in 2021 to accelerate their ambitions to break into the top 20. Since then, the firm has acquired eight businesses and seen revenues grow sevenfold, with offices now in Maidenhead, Cambridge, Oakham, Plymouth, Reading, Sevenoaks, Woking and Stellenbosch.

