Former Dolby International President Appointed to Whispp’s Board of Directors

Akash Raj, CTO (left), and Joris Castermans, CEO (middle), welcome licensing expert Andreas Spechtler (right) to Whispp.

Former Dolby President and technology licensing specialist, Andreas Spechtler, joins voice AI company Whispp to help scale the groundbreaking technology.

Whispp’s on-device audio-to-audio AI represents a new frontier in voice communication, one that can transform how people connect and express themselves across any environment.” — Andreas Spechtler

LEIDEN , NETHERLANDS, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whispp today announces the appointment of Andreas Spechtler to its Board of Directors. Andreas Spechtler is the founder of Silicon Castles, a technology licensing business specialist and was the former President of Dolby International, former Managing Director of Sony NetServices and former Regional VP at RealNetworks EMEA. With more than 25 years of experience across technology, licensing business, digital entertainment, marketing, sales, and global business development, Andreas brings a wealth of strategic and operational expertise to Whispp, the pioneering Dutch voice technology company transforming how people communicate through advanced on-device audio-to-audio voice AI “After being involved with Whispp as an advisor, I am looking forward to continue working with the other board members and the management team to help scale this groundbreaking technology,” said Spechtler. “Whispp’s on-device audio-to-audio AI represents a new frontier in voice communication, one that can transform how people connect and express themselves across any environment. I see very interesting new opportunities for the Whispp technology in many growth markets.”“His experience in managing multi-national complex organizations and passion for impactful audio technology will be instrumental as we accelerate our mission to empower people to express themselves clearly and confidently in every situation, especially now as we are engaging with global players such as Qualcomm.” said Joris Castermans, CEO and Co-Founder of Whispp. “We are thrilled to welcome Andreas Spechtler to the Whispp team.”𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐩 𝐚𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦’𝐬 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐛 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭Meet us at the Web Summit on November 12th in Lisbon!Whispp’s CTO Akash Raj Komarlu has been invited by Qualcomm to showcase Whispp’s on-device AI and share the lessons learned of implementing Whispp’s voice AI on Qualcomm NPUs for efficient inference.With the support of several angel-investors and a substantial pre-seed investment from LUMO Labs and the University of Leiden investment fund, the Leiden-based startup showed great progress over the prior period, strengthening the team, advancing product innovation, and collaborating with major global tech players. European digital deep tech investor LUMO Labs, known for its entrepreneurial approach and active early-stage support to its portfolio companies, played a key role in the appointment through one of its venture advisors who introduced Whispp’s founders to Andreas Spechtler.Andy Lurling, Founding Partner at LUMO Labs and fellow Board member of Spechtler at Whispp commented; “The appointment of Andreas is an important step for the further growth and impact of Whispp, as well as testimony to their achievements so far and massive potential. We are very excited about what is ahead.”𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐩Founded in 2018 in Leiden, Netherlands, Whispp’s mission is to enhance communication with advanced audio-to-audio AI, empowering people in every situation to reclaim their voices and express themselves clearly and confidently. Whispp’s voice AI reconstructs whispered, affected and noisy speech into a clear voice - on-device, in real time, and independent of language.Contact hello@whispp.com or learn more at https://whispp.com

