Whispp earns a spot on the 2025 Forbes Accessibility 100

Whispp’s on-device, assistive voice AI technology is a genuine breakthrough, instantly converting whispered and impaired speech into a speaker’s natural voice

It’s really an honor to be chosen for the Forbes Accessibility 100” — Joris Castermans, Founder & CEO of Whispp

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whispp , the Dutch assistive voice technology startup using edge AI to create clear, natural conversation for people with impaired speech, has received another recognition for its transformative app. The Forbes Accessibility 100 has named Whispp as one of the best inventions in the field of accessibility for people with disabilities. The Accessibility 100 was compiled through interviews with more than 400 experts, along with an expert advisory panel. Check out the official announcement here Whispp’s voice AI technology has already helped thousands with impaired speech to communicate, earning Whispp multiple accolades in 2024 that included a TIME Best Inventions of the Year, a CES Innovation Award and a Best of Mobile World Congress. The Whispp mobile app has evolved since then – their new on-device AI models further eliminate latency and improve the naturalness of the synthetic voice. This means that anyone using this feature will be able to have a conversation anywhere utilizing a synthesized version of their natural speech with the intended intonation and emotion.“It’s really an honor to be chosen for the Forbes Accessibility 100,” says Whispp founder Joris Castermans. “While we are finding new use cases for the technology that go beyond accessibility, that was the inspiration behind the app, and helping those who want to communicate in their natural voice will always be our priority. Forbes recognizing this goal and the success of what we’ve accomplished so far makes us very proud and excited to push Whispp even further.”300 million people worldwide struggle with voice challenges. To date, Whispp’s assistive voice technology has been a breakthrough for the more than 12,000 users who have downloaded the app. Those who benefit are people with severe stutters, since they speak more fluently while whispering, and people with vocal-cord disabilities after laryngeal cancer or vocal cord paralysis. The app has also recently expanded their use cases for other purposes. Whispp’s ability to process whispering is also empowering users with a way to communicate sensitive and confidential information discreetly in public when speaking on the phone or a video call.“Accessibility is a fascinating space that has never been captured like this before,” says Alan Schwarz, Forbes Assistant Managing Editor, who spearheaded the project. “There are lone innovators, juggernaut tech companies, startups. They are revolutionizing how people get around, learn, communicate, work, play sports, travel, and so much more. Their impact on people’s lives is monumental – and will only be getting more so soon.”The Forbes’ Accessibility 100 puts an emphasis on the breadth of true impact across the widest landscape. For the purposes of this list, “Accessibility” is defined as software, devices and services that allow people with disabilities to have access to information, content, public spaces and experiences. The list includes the top global forces in accessibility-related fields ranging from consumer products and software to education, AI-driven robotics, sports and recreation, travel, the workplace and the arts, among others.The Whispp app is available for iOS in the App Store and for Android devices in Google’s Play Store.About WhisppPowered by AI, Whispp's speech technology empowers millions of people who suffer from a voice disability or stutter severely with the ability to speak in their own natural voice, intended intonation and emotion in real-time. Whispp also enables phone and video calls with more privacy for those without voice disorders, so conversations are kept private without disturbing others.Founded in 2020, Whispp is a privately held company based in Leiden, The Netherlands. Follow Whispp on YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook or learn more at https://whispp.com Media contact:press@whispp.com

