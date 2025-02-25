Whispp turns whispered and impaired speech into clear, natural conversation

Whispp's Live Conversation features in the app Whispp Speaking on Video

Returning to Mobile World Congress, the on-device voice AI converts whispered and impaired speech into the speaker’s clear, natural voice

More and more people have been using Whispp to help them once again speak clearly and confidently.” — Whispp CEO Joris Castermans

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whispp , the Dutch assistive voice technology startup using AI to create clear, natural conversation for people with impaired speech, is returning to Mobile World Congress with significant upgrades and new use cases. The app has helped thousands with impaired speech communication, earning Whispp multiple accolades in 2024 that include a TIME Invention of the Year, a CES Innovation Award and a Best of MWC. Now business users can gain more privacy by turning whispered speech into their natural voice. The Whispp team will be showcasing its many advances since then at this year’s MWC in Barcelona from March 3-6.Previously, Whispp has focused almost exclusively on assistive technology. The company is now expanding their use cases as they have found the technology showing promise for business purposes. Using edge AI processing, Whispp adds new ways business users can communicate in real time. The ability to reproduce someone’s normal voice is a boost for customer service representatives hoping to speak consistently during times of congestion or vocal strain. Whispp’s ability to process whispering is also empowering business users with a way to communicate sensitive and confidential information discreetly in public when speaking on the phone or a video call.Live Conversations with affected speechThe new Live Conversations feature on the Whispp app reproduces the same kind of clear, natural speech that Whispp creates on phone and video calls, but with even lower latency. To achieve this, Whispp developed even better AI models that run on-device. These new models now reproduce the same speech while further eliminating latency as well as other common issues such as echo and feedback. This means that anyone using this feature will be able to have a conversation anywhere utilizing a synthesized version of their natural speech with the intended intonation and emotion.300 million people worldwide struggle with voice challenges. To date, Whispp’s assistive voice technology has been a breakthrough for the more than 10,000 users who have downloaded the app. It converts whispered and vocal cord-impaired speech into a person’s clear and natural voice in real time. This benefits people who stutter severely, since they speak more fluently while whispering, and people with vocal-cord disabilities after laryngeal cancer or vocal cord paralysis. The app has also recently added a Live Conversations feature that reproduces the same kind of clear, natural speech that Whispp creates on phone and video calls, but with an immediacy that allows for an easy and comfortable face-to-face conversation.“We are incredibly excited to head back to MWC with our successes from the past year,” says Whispp CEO Joris Castermans. “More and more people have been using Whispp to help them once again speak clearly and confidently. And we are beginning to find other uses for this technology that are helping many more who are looking for easier, reliable and private ways to communicate.”The Whispp app is available for iOS in the App Store and for Android devices in Google’s Play Store About WhisppPowered by AI, Whispp's speech technology empowers millions of people who suffer from a voice disability or stutter severely with the ability to speak in their own natural voice, intended intonation and emotion in real-time. Whispp also enables phone and video calls with more privacy for those without voice disorders, so conversations are kept private without disturbing others.Founded in 2018, Whispp is a privately held company based in Leiden, The Netherlands. Follow Whispp on YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook or learn more at https://whispp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.