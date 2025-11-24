Magnolia Park Merchants Association Announces New Community Event, Celebrate Burbank, Scheduled for May 16, 2026

Following strong Holiday in the Park attendance, the MPMA will introduce a new citywide event featuring a parade and full-scale street festival.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event: Magnolia Park presents Celebrate Burbank Date: Saturday, May 16, 2025Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PMLocation: Magnolia Blvd from N Hollywood Way to Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505The Magnolia Park Merchants Association (MPMA) has announced plans for a new community event titled Celebrate Burbank, scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2026. The announcement follows the continued success of the annual Holiday in the Park festival, which in 2024 drew an estimated attendance of more than 40,000 people. Final attendance figures for the 2025 event are pending.Celebrate Burbank is planned as a full-day community program combining a morning parade with a large outdoor festival. Preliminary planning includes multiple vendor areas, live music stages, a food festival, a car show, and a 70-foot Ferris wheel. The MPMA is coordinating with city departments, local organizations, and community partners to determine the full event footprint and operational details.The parade portion of Celebrate Burbank is expected to take place in the morning, followed by the street festival extending into the afternoon and evening. The event is intended to highlight Burbank’s local businesses, community groups, creative organizations, and civic programs. Additional information regarding vendor applications, sponsorship opportunities, street closures, entertainment schedules, and transportation plans will be released as planning progresses.Holiday in the Park will continue as its own annual event each November. Celebrate Burbank will serve as a separate citywide celebration held in the spring.About the Magnolia Park Merchants AssociationThe Magnolia Park Merchants Association is a nonprofit organization that supports local businesses in the Magnolia Park district of Burbank, California. The association produces community events, promotes small business engagement, and works with city partners to support the economic and cultural vitality of the neighborhood.

