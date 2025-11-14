Magnolia Park Vintage Flea Market Returns to Burbank on December 14

Magnolia Park Vintage Flea Market

A multi-lot vintage market along Magnolia Boulevard featuring antiques, collectibles, handmade goods, fashion, vinyl, and more.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Jeff FergusonEvent: Magnolia Park Vintage Flea Market Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PMLocation: 3000 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505Magnolia Park Vintage Flea Market Returns to Burbank on December 14A multi-lot vintage market along Magnolia Boulevard featuring antiques, collectibles, handmade goods, fashion, vinyl , and more.The Magnolia Park Vintage Flea Market returns to Magnolia Boulevard on Sunday, December 14, 2025, offering a full day of vintage discoveries, handmade goods, and community-focused shopping in the heart of Burbank’s Magnolia Park district. Running from 11 AM to 5 PM, the outdoor market spans multiple lots and showcases the neighborhood’s longstanding reputation as a destination for unique finds and independent creators.This year’s vendor lineup reflects the district’s creative diversity, featuring vintage fashion curators, ceramic artists, glassworkers, makers, and collectors from across Southern California. Shoppers will find everything from retro apparel from 818 Thrift and Good Dream Vintage, to handcrafted ceramics by Tiny Lion Ceramics, Anthill Ceramics, and AldenMakesArt, to glasswork from Grey Harlen Glassworks, illustration and art from Moodi Artist and Deja Prieto, and handmade goods from StarrLessArts, Custom Creations by Mary, and LoganBear Designs.The market also welcomes specialty vendors such as Day of the Robot, ceci cela vintage, Luna Vela Home & Co., Star Wears Clothing, and Yarn Over and Under, along with local community organizations including World Pa Kua Martial Arts & Health.Whether searching for rare collectibles, one-of-a-kind fashion, vintage décor, or gifts from local artists, attendees will find dozens of independent sellers offering a curated, community-driven shopping experience.EVENT DETAILSDate: Sunday, December 14, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PMLocation: 3000 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505Admission: Free and open to the publicParking: Street parking and nearby lots availableABOUT MAGNOLIA PARK VINTAGE FLEA MARKETThe Magnolia Park Vintage Flea Market is produced by Magnolia Park Events and celebrates the neighborhood’s deep roots in vintage retail and handmade craftsmanship. Hosted several times per year, the market brings together independent sellers, collectors, and artists to support local creativity and small businesses throughout Burbank.

