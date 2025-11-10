Jeff Ferguson Announces the Release of Killing SEO: New & Selected Writings on 30 Years of Search Marketing

Book Cover: Killing SEO: New & Selected Writings from 30 Years in Search Engine Optimization

A new book compiling essays on the history, development, and future of search engine optimization.

Jeff’s writing cuts through noise and mythology. It’s smart, practical and backed by real experience.” — Danny Goodwin, Editorial Director, Search Engine Land

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Ferguson has released Killing SEO : New & Selected Writings on 30 Years of Search Marketing, a collection of essays examining the evolution of search engine optimization from the mid-1990s to the present. The book brings together previously published articles and new material, offering a historical perspective on the development of SEO practices, industry changes, and emerging challenges in the digital marketing landscape.Ferguson has worked in digital marketing since 1995 and has held roles with brands including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Sony, Kimberly-Clark, and Experian. He also teaches Advanced Digital Marketing and Search Engine Optimization for Marketing at UCLA Extension.Killing SEO covers a range of topics related to search marketing development, including commonly held industry assumptions, the impact of algorithm changes, the shift toward AI-supported content, and the evolving responsibilities of search professionals. The collection also includes personal history from Ferguson’s early work in digital advertising and his experiences during major shifts in the search ecosystem.“Jeff’s writing cuts through noise and mythology. It’s smart, practical and backed by real experience.” — Danny Goodwin, Editorial Director, Search Engine LandThe book is intended for marketing professionals, business owners, students, and readers interested in the history and changing role of search engines in online discovery.About the AuthorJeff Ferguson is the owner of Amplitude Digital, a digital advertising agency based in Burbank, California. He has more than 30 years of experience in digital marketing and has served as an adjunct instructor at UCLA Extension since 2019.AvailabilityKilling SEO is available now in paperback and digital formats.Book: Killing SEO: New & Selected Writings on 30 Years of Search Engine OptimizationAuthor: Jeff FergusonRelease Date: October 2025Publisher / Format: Squirrel Apple Press. Paperback/Digital

