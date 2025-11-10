Secretary Naig Requests Nominations for Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 10, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today invited Iowans to nominate fuel marketers and gas stations in their communities for the Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards. The Secretary’s annual awards recognize retailers that go above and beyond in their efforts to promote homegrown, renewable fuels and use innovative marketing strategies to showcase the availability and affordability of higher biofuel blends at their locations.

“American-made biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel save Iowans money at the pump, give consumers more choice, and increase the value of Iowa-grown corn and soybeans,” said Secretary Naig. “These homegrown fuels power our state forward. They support Iowa’s ag economy, create good jobs in rural communities, and keep more dollars right here at home. Please help recognize a deserving gas station or fuel retailer by nominating them for this award.”

Retailers receiving strongest consideration for the award will be those who market renewable fuels in innovative and creative ways including, but not limited to, hosting special events, developing creative signage, initiating new marketing campaigns, and dramatically increasing the availability of renewable fuels options for Iowa drivers.

Two awards are presented annually: one to a retailer for their work on ethanol marketing and one to a retailer for their work on biodiesel marketing. To nominate a deserving retailer who is selling higher blends of either ethanol or biodiesel, complete the form and return it to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship by the close of business on Dec. 18. The completed form may be e-mailed to media@IowaAgriculture.gov.

The 2025 awardees were Sparky's One Stop, for ethanol, and Pro Cooperative, for biodiesel.