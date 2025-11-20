Secretary Naig Congratulates Winners of the Iowa Restaurant Association’s Culinary Competition Showcasing Ingredients from Choose Iowa Members

Ingredients from 18 Choose Iowa members were featured in contest entries

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 20, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today congratulated the winners of the Iowa Restaurant Association’s (IRA) Culinary Competition. The annual event highlights the creativity, skill and imagination of Iowa’s top chefs while celebrating the depth and diversity of Choose Iowa ingredients. Held on Nov. 17, IRA’s Grand Tasting Gala in Des Moines marked the competition’s culminating moment as chefs prepared hundreds of samples for the public and industry judges, emphasizing the growing connection between Iowa’s farmers and our vibrant culinary community.

“For more than two decades, the Iowa Restaurant Association’s Culinary Competition has elevated Iowa’s culinary talent and showcased the incredible skill and craftsmanship of chefs across the state,” said Secretary Naig. “Choose Iowa is proud to help grow this event because it connects chefs and culinary professionals with local farmers and fresh, high-quality ingredients produced right here in Iowa. Sourcing Iowa-grown, made and raised ingredients supports our farmers, strengthens our local communities, and creates dishes that truly capture the flavor of our state. Congratulations to all the culinary professionals who embraced this challenge, partnered with Choose Iowa members, and demonstrated just how special and versatile Iowa-grown ingredients can be.”

Participating chefs prepared dishes featuring Tri-Tip Roast, at least one Choose Iowa ingredient and one or more of the specified products from Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce. Awards honored excellence, innovative use of Choose Iowa ingredients, the creative use of hot sauce, and the People’s Choice winner selected during the Grand Tasting Gala. The Iowa Beef Industry Council served as the presenting sponsor, with additional sponsorships from Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce and Choose Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s branding and marketing program promoting Iowa grown, raised and made products. This is the third year Choose Iowa has supported the culinary competition.

Ingredients from 18 Choose Iowa members were featured, including:

Center Grove Orchard of Cambridge (apples); Mulberry Farm and Foods / Central Iowa Shelter and Services of Des Moines (salad greens); Clayton Farms of Ames (microgreen horseradish, Thai basil); Cortum Farm & Co. of Indianola (squash); Des Moines Downtown Farmers’ Market – Sue’s Garden of Des Moines (carrots, shallots, garlic); Early Morning Harvest of Panora (corn meal, flour); Field to Family of Iowa City (sourcing assistance and logistics); Buffalo Ridge Orchard of Central City (apples); Country View Dairy of Hawkeye (sour cream); Pleasant Grove Farmstead of Montezuma (cilantro); Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy of Hudson (butter); Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens of Indianola (honey); Joygrow LLC of Cambridge (mushrooms); Leafy Dreams of Lacona (arugula); Lee’s Greens of Nevada (produce); Global Greens – Lutheran Services of Iowa of Des Moines (roasted vegetables, peppers); Picket Fence Creamery of Woodward (butter, eggs, milk, cream); Rot’s Bounty Gourmet Fungi of Iowa City (mushrooms).

2025 Award Winners:

1st Place

Chef Tessa Cardoza | The Merrill Hotel / Maxwell’s on the River, Muscatine

Dish: Chef’s Feature: sous vide tri-tip with buttermilk yam, smoked crème fraîche, apple butter, hot honey salsa macha, and cilantro gremolata

Choose Iowa ingredients: Country View Dairy sour cream; Buffalo Ridge Orchard apples; Pleasant Grove Farmstead cilantro; sourcing assistance from Field to Family.

Runner-Up

Chef James Vido | The Hotel at Kirkwood Center, Cedar Rapids

Dish: Santa Maria Steak “Frites”

Choose Iowa ingredients: Early Morning Harvest corn meal; Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy butter; Rot's Bounty Gourmet Fungi mushrooms; Leafy Dreams arugula; additional Iowa ingredients.

Special Choose Iowa Award: Innovative Use of Choose Iowa Ingredients

Chef Andrea Love | Dinner Delights, Beaverdale

Dish: Hot Honey Bourbon Steak

Choose Iowa ingredients: Picket Fence Creamery butter; Mulberry Farm and Foods / Central Iowa Shelter & Services salad greens; Global Greens – Lutheran Services of Iowa roasted vegetables; Early Morning Harvest flour and cornmeal; Center Grove Orchard apples; additional Iowa-grown ingredients.

Special Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce Award for Most Innovative Heat and Flavor

People’s Choice Award

Chef Anthony Nace | Park Street Kitchen, Hilton Des Moines Downtown

Choose Iowa ingredients: Cortum Farm & Co. squash; Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens honey; Joygrow LLC mushrooms; Early Morning Harvest flour; additional Iowa-sourced items.

About Choose Iowa

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program promoting Iowa grown, Iowa made and Iowa raised food, beverages and ag products. The Choose Iowa program was initiated by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now with more than 300 statewide members, Choose Iowa continues to build visibility for local food, beverages, and ag products. Iowans can connect with Choose Iowa through Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and the Choose Iowa website, which includes several user-friendly features for both members and consumers. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants and programs can be emailed to ChooseIowa@IowaAgriculture.gov.