Realty ONE Group Elevates Philippine Professionals with World-Class Coaching Through ONE University

TAGUIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s evolving real estate landscape, knowledge isn’t just power — it’s a competitive edge. Realty ONE Group Philippines is proud to announce that ONE University, the brand’s exclusive coaching and training platform, is now fully available to all Realty ONE Group professionals in the country.Built by seasoned agents, brokers, and industry leaders, ONE University delivers a global standard of learning tailored for the Filipino real estate market — empowering agents and brokers at every stage of their careers to grow smarter, close stronger, and lead with confidence."ONE University is more than training — it’s our global commitment to investing in people," said Robb Spearman, Master Franchise Owner of Realty ONE Group Philippines. "We’re proud to bring this world-class platform to our brokers and agents here in the Philippines and to see how it’s already empowering professionals to learn faster and grow stronger."REAL-WORLD LEARNING, ANYTIME, ANYWHEREUnlike traditional training systems, ONE University was designed by professionals who understand the business from the inside out. Its programs are rooted in real-world experience and focus on practical skills for real estate success.Available on both desktop and mobile, the platform features:- Custom learning tracks for agents, leaders, and franchise owners- On-demand video training, expert interviews, and guided modules- Bite-sized learning for on-the-go growth- Topics covering lead generation, negotiation, recruiting, personal branding, and moreFrom launching a real estate career to scaling a brokerage, ONE University offers a clear and guided path forward — without the fluff."I’ve seen firsthand how ONE University helps professionals move with purpose and confidence," said Pam Mangubat, Co-Founder of Realty ONE Group Upgrade. "From new agents to experienced leaders, everyone benefits from having the right tools and the right support."A LEARNING ADVANTAGE FOR AGENTS AND BROKERSFor agents, ONE University offers a direct path to better client service, stronger personal branding, and faster results. For brokers and franchise owners, it’s a powerful recruitment and retention tool — providing scalable, high-quality coaching that helps entire teams grow together.As Realty ONE Group continues its expansion across the country, ONE University remains central to its agent-first mission: opening doors through education, mentorship, and ongoing support."Every market evolves, and so should every agent," added Spearman. "ONE University is how we keep our professionals prepared — not just for today, but for what’s next."A BRAND BUILT FOR GROWTHONE University is just one of the powerful platforms Realty ONE Group brings to the Philippine market. It works alongside the company’s full tech stack, 100% commission model, and bold black-and-gold brand identity — creating an ecosystem where professionals are fully supported in building businesses of impact.To explore ONE University and other Realty ONE Group tools, visit www.realtyonegroup.ph ABOUT REALTY ONE GROUPFounded in 2005 by visionary entrepreneur Kuba Jewgieniew, Realty ONE Group is one of the fastest-growing and most influential real estate franchisors in the world. With more than 20,000 professionals in 450+ offices across 27+ countries, the company is known for its bold black-and-gold branding, innovative COOLTURE, and people-first model that empowers agents and brokers to thrive.Realty ONE Group is not just opening offices — it’s opening doors.Learn more at www.realtyonegroup.ph/about

