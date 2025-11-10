A Landmark in Veterinary Education: GMU’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program Receives CAA Initial Approval

New Hospital to Open Soon Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, and his team at the launch of the DVM programme

Thumbay Group has entered a defining new phase in its legacy of innovation in education and healthcare, unveiling a dedicated veterinary ecosystem.

“Thumbay Veterinary Clinic is already open in Muwaileh, Sharjah.Thumbay Veterinary Hospital in Thumbay Medicity is set to commence soon, and is expected to be in operation by September 2027.” — Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group

AJMAN, AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thumbay Group has entered a defining new phase in its legacy of innovation in education and healthcare, unveiling a dedicated veterinary ecosystem and academic pathway that cements its commitment to the One Health philosophy, a world where human health, animal well-being, and environmental sustainability are deeply connected.This move responds to a rapidly growing need in the region. With increasing pet ownership, livestock health demands, food security priorities, and global disease-prevention awareness, the UAE stands at a strategic crossroads in veterinary development. Thumbay Group is stepping into that space boldly, building clinical, academic, and research capabilities that serve the nation and its ambitions.Announcing the new initiatives, Dr. Thumbay Moideen , Founder President of Thumbay Group, shared plans that reflect both scale and intent. “Thumbay Veterinary Clinic is already open in Muwaileh, Sharjah. Construction for Thumbay Veterinary Hospital in Thumbay Medicity is set to commence soon, and is expected to be in operation by September 2027. Thumbay Farm for large and small Animals, Thumbay Vetrinary Lab. Thumbay Vetrinary Pharmacy & Thumbay Veterinary Clinics in Dubai, Ras al Khaimah and Thumbay Vetrinary Clinical Skills lab setup in dubai are also being launched and will be part of the Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine ,” he said.This new chapter is anchored by the launch of the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program under the Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine at Gulf Medical University (GMU), Which has received Initial approval from CAA. Commision for Academic Accreditation UAE, offering students a comprehensive, globally-aligned education. The program is supported by an extensive network of over 30 academic and industry partnerships, giving students exposure to advanced diagnostics, clinical rotations, research opportunities, and international best practices with a Total Intake of 60 students per year.GMU’s veterinary collaborations span some of the world's most respected institutions. Strategic ties include the Royal Veterinary College, London, the Don State Technical University, Russia, among others across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. These alliances will power training pathways, faculty development, collaborative research, and student mobility programs, enriching the learning experience with global insights and real-world applications.Reflecting on the importance of this milestone, Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, noted, “The launch of veterinary Medicine at GMU is a natural extension of our mission to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals who serve humanity holistically. The One Health approach is no longer optional; it is a global necessity. By bringing veterinary and medical education under one ecosystem and strengthening our global partnerships, we are building a collaborative academic environment that advances research, enhances public health, and supports the region’s food and biosecurity framework.”This endeavor arrives at a moment when the world has learned — more clearly than ever — how closely linked human and animal health truly are. From zoonotic disease management to food safety and wildlife conservation, veterinary professionals play a central role in global well-being. Thumbay Group’s veterinary initiatives are built to address these realities, preparing graduates who contribute not just to clinical practice, but to the nation’s development goals and scientific landscape.With new clinics opening across the UAE and a dedicated veterinary hospital rising in Thumbay Medicity, the Group is laying the foundation for a future where veterinary excellence, community health, and research innovation go hand in hand. Thumbay Group isn’t simply expanding its services — it is shaping a healthier tomorrow for every life that shares our world.Enquiries for the New program are open and students Interested can submit their Interest by Visting www.gmu.ac.ae website. Or call the university for more information.

