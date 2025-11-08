Dr. Thumbay Moideen Honored Among the Top 100 Muslims in the World

Top 100 Muslims in the World

Dr. Thumbay Moideen Top 100 Muslims in the World for his exceptional contributions to education, healthcare, and community development.

AJMAN, AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Thumbay Moideen , Founder President of Thumbay Group , has been recognized among the Top 100 Muslims in the World for his exceptional contributions to education, healthcare, and community development. This honor celebrates his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to empowering people through knowledge, compassion, and service.Under Dr. Moideen’s leadership, Thumbay Group has grown into a global conglomerate encompassing Gulf Medical University , a network of academic hospitals, research centers, and healthcare support services, serving patients and students from over 111 nationalities. His initiatives have positioned the UAE as a hub for world-class medical education and healthcare innovation.Dr. Moideen, who has been conferred five honorary doctorates by leading international universities, is also deeply rooted in his faith and community service. He has built four mosques in India and the UAE, reflecting his belief that success finds its highest meaning in serving humanity.

