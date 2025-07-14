15 UAE Nationals will Take Center Stage & 46 Other Categories Included for the Annual Health Awards 2025

Biggest Annual Health Awards 20205 on 9th October 11:00 AM at Grand Hayatt Dubai.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Magazine , in partnership with Thumbay Media , proudly opens nominations for the Annual Health Awards 2025—the UAE’s premier healthcare recognition platform. This year marks a significant milestone: 15 UAE nationals will be honored alongside 46 top performers in diverse health categories, shining a light on their achievements in what promises to be the biggest edition yet on 9th October 11:00 AM at Grand Hayatt Dubai.The Health Awards have honored excellence, innovation, and dedication across the healthcare sector (healthmagazine.ae). Now, backed by a powerhouse lineup of media partners and sponsors, the Awards 2025 aim to go further—amplifying UAE talent and spotlighting healthcare heroes across disciplines.National’s to be Appriciated: For the first time, 15 Emirati healthcare professionals will receive exclusive awards—highlighting the nation’s growing influence in shaping top-tier care. 46 categories celebrating excellence—from public health campaigns to surgical breakthroughs, wellness innovation, caregiving, healthcare education, and more. Unmatched visibility and Supported by a slate of leading media partners and sponsors, with Thumbay Media orchestrating a comprehensive multimedia campaign to elevate narratives across TV, print, digital, and social channels .A platform built to elevate. What this really means is that nominations won’t just be entries—they’re stories waiting to be told. From solo practitioners to teams, hospitals to wellness startups, every nominee gets a stage to share milestones, breakthroughs, and positive impact across the UAE and beyond. Mr. Vignesh S. Unadkat, Chief Operating Officer of Thumbay Media, commented: “This is the biggest Health Awards platform in the region—unmatched in scale, reach, and impact. It’s where the best in healthcare meet recognition, credibility, and regional visibility.”Visit https://www.healthmagazine.ae/awards/ Choose the category that fits your contribution. Submit your nomination—detailing achievements, impact, and how you’ve advanced healthcare. All nominations will be reviewed by an eminent, independent jury comprising seasoned healthcare professionals, academicians, and industry leaders. The evaluation process is transparent, unbiased, and based on merit. Final winners will be announced at the grand ceremony on 9th October 2025.Nominations are open today and close on 20 September 2025. Nominating isn’t just about winning—it’s about recognition, networking, and influence. Awardees gain media coverage, professional credibility, and a platform that sparks collaboration and innovation. Whether driven by personal achievement or community advancement, participating puts you in the spotlight for your contributions. Launched by Health Magazine, this platform celebrates healthcare excellence across the UAE and GCC, highlighting achievements in patient care, research, administration, wellness, and social impact.Health Magazine is one of the UAE’s most trusted and long-standing health and wellness publications. For over two decades, it has been a go-to source for expert-backed content on medical breakthroughs, wellness trends, fitness, nutrition, mental health, and preventive care. With a strong digital and print presence across the GCC, Health Magazine is more than a publication—it’s a platform that connects communities, celebrates healthcare heroes, and empowers readers to lead healthier lives. Its flagship initiative, the Annual Health Awards, reflects its commitment to recognizing excellence and driving meaningful impact in the region’s healthcare landscape.

