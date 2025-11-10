B’nai Torah Congregation Launches Innovative Online Conversion Course to Reach Aspiring Jews Worldwide

B'nai Torah Congregation Rabbi Evan Susman and Group Conversion to Judaism Class Rabbi Evan Susman

Virtual Classes Begin Fall 2025 with Rolling Admission

I believe learning about Judaism should feel alive and personal. I want every student to walk away not just knowing more, but feeling more connected – to themselves, to community, and to Jewish life.” — Rabbi Evan Susman

BOCA RATON , FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States, is proud to announce the launch of its Convert to Judaism - Online Course, a new live, interactive digital program designed to make Jewish learning and conversion accessible to people no matter where they live.The online conversion course offers:-Live, structured classes led by experienced rabbis and educators, not just recorded lectures-Interactive learning and community-building, allowing students to ask questions, engage in discussions, and connect with peers on the same journey-Flexible admission (rolling), so students may begin when ready-Virtual format via Zoom, removing geographic barriers-Weekly class cadence over an academic cycle (November 2025 – May 2026)Topics covered include Jewish history and theology, ritual and life cycles (birth, bar/bat mitzvah, marriage, mourning), Hebrew and prayers, Jewish ethics, community life, and the conversion process itself. The course is led by Rabbi Evan Susman, a dynamic and compassionate educator known for making Jewish wisdom accessible, personal, and meaningful.“I believe learning about Judaism should feel alive and personal,” said Rabbi Evan Susman. “I want every student to walk away not just knowing more, but feeling more connected – to themselves, to community, and to Jewish life.”For decades, B’nai Torah Congregation has served as a vibrant center of Jewish life in South Florida, offering comprehensive worship, learning, social justice, and cultural programming. The congregation prides itself on being multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian, and on fostering a strong sense of community across diverse age groups. By launching an online conversion pathway, B’nai Torah is extending its mission beyond regional boundaries — making Judaism more accessible for seekers across the country (and the world).The Convert to Judaism - Online Course is ideal for individuals curious about Judaism who wish to deepen their knowledge; prospective converts seeking a structured and guided path; Jews-by-choice or interfaith families looking for a shared educational experience; and individuals who cannot easily access conversion programs in their region. The online course is not a passive experience: students are encouraged to engage, ask questions, reflect, and build relationships with fellow learners and mentors.Important Details-Dates: Fall 2025 to May 2026-Class Time: Thursdays, 6:30–8:00 pm Eastern via Zoom-Cost: $1,000 (which includes complimentary membership to B’nai Torah Congregation while enrolled in the course)-Admission: Rolling — students may join when they are ready-Registration: To learn more or register for the course, please visit https://www.btcboca.org/convert-to-judaism-online/ About Rabbi Evan SusmanRabbi Susman is known for his fun, down-to-earth teaching style. He’s warm, approachable, and makes every class feel like a conversation rather than a lecture. Whether he’s bringing Jewish texts to life, sharing stories from his own journey, or connecting Jewish wisdom to everyday life, Rabbi Susman makes learning Judaism engaging, joyful, and meaningful. A Miami Beach native, Rabbi Susman was ordained at the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies in Los Angeles, where he trained to meet the spiritual needs of today’s Jewish community. He has spent more than a decade working with Jewish camps, youth, and families — blending his passion for music, teaching, and community to create experiences that inspire connection and growth. When he’s not on the bimah or in the classroom, you can often find Rabbi Susman writing music, cooking for Shabbat, golfing, or traveling with his wife, Emily. His creativity and energy shine through in every class, making him the perfect guide for anyone beginning a Jewish journey.About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

