Springfree Trampoline Teams Up with the Texas Legends to Give Away a Free Trampoline Bundle

Springfree Trampoline is teaming up with the Texas Legends to give away an exclusive trampoline bundle that includes a basketball hoop and ladder.

Fans attending Texas Legends home games can enter for a chance to win a premium Springfree Trampoline bundle.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline, the world’s safest and highest-quality backyard trampoline, is teaming up with the Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, to bring fans a chance to win big and score a free trampoline bundle.

Fans can enter for a chance to win a Springfree Trampoline Bundle valued at $2,179, which includes:

• One (1) 8ft x 11ft Medium Oval Springfree Trampoline

• FlexrHoop Basketball Accessory

• FlexrStep Ladder

• Professional Installation*

Professional Installation is available only within the continental U.S. and in select service areas.

The giveaway runs through April 30, 2026, and no purchase is necessary to enter.

To participate, guests can visit the Springfree Trampoline display at Texas Legends home games, agree to the safety waiver (which only applies if you or your child plan to jump on the display trampoline), and subscribe to the Springfree Trampoline newsletter for entry.

“Springfree’s emphasis on safe, active play aligns perfectly with the experience we aim to deliver to families at every Legends game,” said Texas Legends President Malcolm Farmer. “This partnership adds another exciting layer for our fans and showcases our continued commitment to community-first engagement.”

The Springfree 8ft x 11ft Medium Oval Trampoline is available online at Sam’s Club, though the giveaway bundle’s included accessories and professional installation are exclusive to this promotion.

The Medium Oval Trampoline is the ideal size for urban yards or spaces that are longer than wide.

The oval-shaped design is particularly beneficial for young jumpers looking to practice their moves (or slam dunks!) on a longer jumping surface.

Like all Springfree Trampolines, the Medium Oval Trampoline features the signature springless design, a flexible enclosure system, a lowered frame, and a mat with no hard edges – all of which help eliminate 90% of product-related injuries.

Also included is a 10-year warranty on all parts, meaning it’s built to last for a decade or more in all conditions and climates.

“Springfree is thrilled to partner with the Texas Legends and give away an exclusive trampoline bundle to a family in our local community that values active play and time together,” said Amy McIntee, Chief Operating Officer at goba Sports Group, the parent company of Springfree Trampoline.

“Both of our organizations share a commitment to community engagement and promoting healthy lifestyles through joyful play — and this partnership brings that to life in a fun and exciting way.”



For full giveaway details, terms, and conditions, visit www.springfreetrampoline.com/pages/texas-legends-giveaway.



About Springfree Trampoline

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

About The Texas Legends

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends, contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

