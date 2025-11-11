goba Sports Group Expands Portfolio with The Net Return Distribution Partnership

The Net Return Canada and their renowned golf nets join goba Sports Group's Canadian distribution channel.

Premium golf nets join the Springfree Trampoline and gobaplay family of recreation products under goba Sports Group.

MARKHAM , ON, CANADA, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- goba Sports Group, the parent company of Springfree Trampoline and gobaplay, is proud to announce its latest distribution partnership with The Net Return Canada, a global leader in premium golf and multisport practice nets.

Through this agreement, goba Sports Group has acquired exclusive Canadian distribution rights for The Net Return, expanding the brand’s reach and accessibility to golfers, coaches, and athletes nationwide.

The Net Return is internationally recognized for its patented instant ball-return design, quick assembly system, and professional-grade durability trusted by athletes like Bryson DeChambeau.

Designed for both personal and commercial use, its product lineup includes golf nets that offer realistic feedback and long-lasting performance in any environment.

The brand’s innovative products are engineered to deliver consistent performance—whether on the range, in the gym, or at home.

“This partnership reinforces our mission to bring world-class recreation and sports products to families and athletes across North America,” said Amy McIntee, Chief Operating Officer at goba Sports Group.

“Adding The Net Return to our portfolio complements the premium quality and innovation that define both Springfree Trampoline and gobaplay. Together, we’re broadening what play and performance can look like at every level.”

The addition of The Net Return strengthens goba Sports Group’s Canadian distribution network, supporting its retail and e-commerce partners with localized inventory, reliable fulfillment, and customer-first service.

“The Net Return is a perfect fit for our growing ecosystem of premium recreation products,” added McIntee. “It bridges the worlds of backyard play and high-performance training, empowering athletes and families to practice, play, and perform at their best.”

Canadian customers can now explore and purchase The Net Return lineup through the official site: www.thenetreturn.ca



About goba Sports Group

goba Sports Group is a global leader in premium recreation and sports products, dedicated to inspiring active play, joyful memories and performance through design, innovation, and quality. Its portfolio includes Springfree Trampoline, gobaplay, and The Net Return™, each committed to elevating the backyard and sports experience for families, athletes, and professionals around the world.

To learn more, visit www.gobasports.com.

About The Net Return

Founded in 2008, The Net Return designs and manufactures premium golf and multisport practice nets trusted by athletes, coaches, and facilities worldwide. Engineered for performance, each net features a patented ball-return system, quick assembly design, and durable materials built to withstand thousands of shots. From backyard golfers to PGA professionals, The Net Return helps athletes practice smarter, train consistently, and enjoy a seamless experience indoors or out.

To learn more, visit www.thenetreturn.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.