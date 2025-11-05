Springfree Trampoline Launches Second Costco-Exclusive Model Ahead of the Holidays

The Springfree Medium Round Trampoline Bundle is currently available at Costco.com.

The All-Black 10 ft Medium Round Trampoline Bundle Offers Safe, Long-Lasting Fun at a Great Value

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday shoppers have another reason to celebrate: Springfree Trampoline has launched its second Costco-exclusive model—the All-Black 10 ft Medium Round Trampoline Bundle—available exclusively online just in time for the gift-giving season.

Following the successful launch of the 13 ft Jumbo Round Trampoline Bundle (which is still available at Costco) last year, Springfree and Costco have partnered up to release a trampoline in a more compact size.

Like the Jumbo Round Bundle, the Medium Round Bundle includes a matching black basketball hoop and ladder as part of its exclusive Costco bundle.

Perfect for small-to medium-sized yards, the Medium Round model delivers the same world-class safety features and quality engineering that define the Springfree brand.

Costco membership not required to purchase in the U.S.

“At Springfree, we’re passionate about helping families create moments of active joy that last for years,” said Amy McIntee, Chief Operating Officer at goba Sports Group, the parent company of Springfree Trampoline. “This new Costco-exclusive round model brings our award-winning innovation to even more families at an exceptional value—just in time for the holidays.”

Both of Springfree’s Costco exclusive trampolines are built with a patented springless design, flexible enclosure system, SoftEdge™ mat and lowered frame that help eliminate 90% of product-related trampoline injuries.

Each trampoline is backed by a 10-year warranty on all parts, meaning you can realistically expect it to last for a decade with minimal maintenance in all climates and conditions.

Alongside Springfree, sister brand gobaplay has also introduced two new outdoor play products at Costco this season: the SummitPro Climbing Dome with Tent and the FlyMax Saucer Tree Swing with Green Tent.

Together, these additions expand Costco’s lineup of premium-made backyard play options, giving families more ways to climb, jump, and play year-round.

“Whether it’s a Springfree or gobaplay product, our mission is the same: to inspire families to get outdoors, stay active, and make joyful memories together,” McIntee added. “Costco’s partnership helps us make that possible—bringing high-quality, safe, and exciting play experiences home for the holidays.”

Springfree’s Round Trampoline Bundles and gobaplay products are available online in select regions now at Costco.com.

About Springfree Trampoline™

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.