TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey is encouraged by the progress made with the USW (United Steelworkers).

The revised offers, which have been negotiated over the past several weeks, are fair and equitable and will significantly benefit our employees throughout the term of the agreement.

The endorsed, not yet ratified, offers with the USW include 24% wage increases over the life of the contract, a one-time $3,000 contract execution payment, meaningful overtime and premium pay, and minimal increases to already high-value and low-cost healthcare options.

If ratified, the agreements would bring an end to the strike and pave the way for Libbey’s USW-represented employees to return to work.

