LIBBEY ANNOUNCES $90 MILLION COLLABORATIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGY

This project builds on Libbey’s legacy of innovation, and it will demonstrate the viability of electrification as an alternative fuel source for the entire glass industry.” — James Burmeister, Libbey’s Chief Operations Officer, and project sponsor

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey Glass LLC (Libbey), one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers and glass partner of choice, continues to accelerate a sustainable future for their employees, customers, investors, communities and the planet through collaboration and innovation.

Today, Libbey announces its selection and invitation to negotiate a financial award from the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations’ (OCED) Industrial Demonstrations Program within the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The selected project intends to co-invest in retrofitting their Toledo, Ohio manufacturing facility to demonstrate low-emissions glass furnace hybrid technology with flexibility to shift from oxygen-gas fuel to high levels of electric melting.

The project, if funded, calls for OCED to invest up to $45.1M with matching funds from Libbey to support a five-year, $90M investment to replace and upgrade four regenerative glass melting furnaces with two larger hybrid electric glass melting furnaces. The estimated environmental benefits include a reduction of up to 60% of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions associated with the manufacture of glass tableware products at the facility located in Toledo – “The Glass City.”

"Libbey's glass tableware made in Toledo, OH, such as drinking glasses and stemware, have some of the highest glass product quality standards in the market. This project builds on Libbey's legacy of innovation, and it will demonstrate the viability of electrification as an alternative fuel source for the entire glass industry," said James Burmeister, Libbey's Chief Operations Officer, and project sponsor.

In addition to creating a more sustainable future for the manufacturing facility in Toledo, OH, this investment will support meaningful careers for the region. It will create over 250 constructions jobs while also increasing employment and advancement opportunities in collaboration with local labor unions and education institutions.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC, whose existence traces back to 1818, is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. The Company supplies tabletop and other glass products worldwide to foodservice, retail, and business-to-business customers. The Company’s global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand Libbey®, includes RESERVE by Libbey®, Libbey Signature®, and Crisa®. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.